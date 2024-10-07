Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status vs. Oklahoma
What we know about Quinn Ewers and his expected return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for two games as the Texas quarterback hopes to play against Oklahoma this week.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Quinn Ewers would be able to start at quarterback for the team if it was playing Oklahoma today, but the team is still keeping a close eye on his condition heading into this week’s rivalry game.
“If we had to play today, sure,” Sarkisian said of Ewers’ hypothetically starting a game today. “But I want to monitor him daily to see him with extended work.”
"Quinn worked last week for three practices,” Sarkisian added.
“He practiced again today. I thought he looked good coming off the bye. I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him. We’re going to monitor him daily, just to kind of see how he continues to progress.”
He added: “But I feel good about how he was today. I feel good about him going Saturday, but that remains to be seen. ... I want to see how he responds to extended work and what that looks like, to make sure that he’s as healthy as he can be to perform.”
Ewers suffered what Sarkisian called an abdominal injury during the Longhorns’ eventual victory against UTSA on Sept. 14 and hasn’t played in a game since.
Arch Manning played in relief of Ewers during that game, throwing 4 touchdown passes and rushing for a fifth that was the longest for a Texas quarterback since Vince Young in 2005.
Manning started the next two games for Texas, including the program’s SEC debut against Mississippi State, totaling 900 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing almost 71 percent of his attempts, and running for 82 additional yards and 3 touchdowns in his appearances.
In three games this season, Ewers has 691 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing more than 73 percent of his passes.
Texas returned to the No. 1 position in this week’s AP top 25 rankings after Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt, and faces off against No. 18 Oklahoma this Saturday.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams