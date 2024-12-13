Quinn Ewers to declare for NFL Draft, Arch Manning set for 2025 at Texas
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers plans to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and end his college football career, according to a report from Rivals’ Anwar Richardson.
That decision comes amid some short-lived speculation that Ewers might have stayed with the Longhorns for next season, but it appears the star quarterback will elect to turn pro instead.
And it should pave the way for the Arch Manning Era to begin in earnest at Texas, as it’s expected Manning will stay at the school and not elect to enter the transfer portal.
Ewers has played solid football for Texas this past season, but was criticized for his inconsistent performance against some of the team’s better competition.
He went 27 of 46 passing with 358 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
Ewers completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception in the Longhorns’ first meeting against the Bulldogs, a 30-15 loss at home as the No. 1 ranked team.
The quarterback completed almost 64 percent of his pass attempts with 11 touchdowns against AP top 25 ranked competition this past season.
And in total, Ewers was good for 2,665 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 9 picks while completing 66.2 percent of his attempts.
