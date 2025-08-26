Rece Davis makes Big 12 champion prediction for 2025 season
The 2025 college football season is finally here, and ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis has locked in his pick to win the Big 12 championship and secure an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.
Twists and turns are what make the Big 12 conference so entertaining, especially in the NIL and transfer portal era. Teams can nearly completely change from a roster standpoint on a year-to-year basis, leaving the door open for unheralded programs to contend for the conference title.
Arizona State pulled off that feat in 2024 after back-to-back seasons with just three wins.
Second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham – along with All-American running back Cam Skattebo and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year quarterback Sam Leavitt – were one of the surprising stories of the season.
Not only did the Sun Devils pull off their best finish (11-3) since 1996, Dillingham and Co. claimed their first Big 12 title and made the school's first playoff appearance. And they took No. 5 seed Texas down to the wire in a double-overtime thriller in the postseason.
The program will look differently in 2025 with Skattebo in the NFL. However, Dillingham returns as one of the young risers in the coaching ranks, with Leavitt back at the helm of the offense.
Davis likes Arizona State to repeat as Big 12 champions and secure another automatic playoff berth. But that all rides, according to the longtime ESPN host, on the Sun Devils' ability to win close games.
"I know they have to replace Skattebo," Davis said on the "College GameDay Podcast." "I really like Leavitt. I think Dillingham has the right demeanor and disposition. Now, here's the caveat. They won close games last year.
"They have to continue to do that… If they don't go your way, as they didn't for Kansas last year early, you're not going to be in the mix... But I like the Sun Devils to repeat and go back to the playoff."
No. 11 Arizona State will open the 2025 season at home against Northern Arizona on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+). The Sun Devils are listed as 28.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.