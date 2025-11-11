Rece Davis names school with 'tremendous' College GameDay atmosphere this season
The national spotlight was on Lubbock, Texas, when ESPN’s College GameDay descended on Jones AT&T Stadium for the first time in 17 years. It was a long-awaited homecoming for a fanbase that prides itself on intensity, loyalty, and the kind of pageantry that defines college football Saturdays in West Texas.
By sunrise, fans were already filling the green space near the stadium, waving flags and packing the rails around the set. The show began at 8 a.m. with hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, and Pat McAfee, joined later by Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. Even before kickoff, the energy was unmatched, with chants of “Joey!” echoing across the stadium.
When the broadcast wrapped, the excitement carried straight into the game. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned as guest picker, and by the end of the night, the Red Raiders had delivered a statement win over BYU. It was a full-circle moment for a community that had waited nearly two decades to host college football’s most famous pregame show.
Rece Davis Praises Lubbock’s ‘Tremendous’ GameDay Atmosphere
On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay podcast, host Rece Davis singled out Lubbock as one of the premier stops on the show’s 2025 tour. “We were there for Texas Tech-BYU,” Davis said. “Just a tremendous atmosphere in Lubbock for the game.”
That praise came after a day that perfectly captured the spirit of the Red Raiders fanbase. Students began camping out in Raiderville nearly a week before the show, and thousands packed the stadium hours before kickoff. As the sun rose, the roar from the crowd and the “Guns Up” signs in the air created an environment that even College GameDay veterans called electric.
Pat McAfee thanked fans during the show, telling them, “Hey, we appreciate the hell out of you guys coming and hanging out with us this morning!” Desmond Howard echoed that enthusiasm on Good Morning America, calling it “a great environment” and “a great Saturday full of football.”
The day ended with a 29-7 win for Texas Tech, but more importantly, it reinforced what Davis and his colleagues had already seen firsthand. The heart of college football still beats loudest in towns like Lubbock, where passion and pride define every snap.
Texas Tech will travel to face UCF on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.