Rich Rod explains why he banned West Virginia players dancing on TikTok
Don’t expect to see any West Virginia football players dancing around on TikTok or any other social media platforms as long as Rich Rodriguez is head coach.
Ahead of spring ball, Rich Rod explained that, while he doesn’t want to police what players do online, he will make one exception: no dancing on TikTok.
“They’re going to be on it, so I’m not banning them from it,” he told reporters.
“I’m just banning them from dancing on it. We try to have a hard edge, whatever, and you’re in your tights dancing on TikTok. It ain’t quite the image of our program that I want.”
Dancing is definitely something that’s done a lot on TikTok, the worldwide video sharing platform, as content creators often create and imitate certain viral dancing trends.
“So I banned dancing on TikTok. I guess I did that,” Rodriguez said.
“Anything that doesn’t look like our program should look. It’s just, come on. And I’m allowed to do that, I guess. I can have rules.”
He added: “Twenty years from now, if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in their basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok, whatever the hell, they can go at it.
“Smoking cannabis, whatever. I mean, knock yourself out. I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let’s win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok.”
