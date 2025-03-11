College Football HQ

Rich Rod explains why he banned West Virginia players dancing on TikTok

Rich Rodriguez doesn't believe having his players dance on the internet is a good image for the West Virginia football program.

James Parks

Don't expect to see West Virginia football players dancing around on social media as long as Rich Rodriguez is head coach.
Don't expect to see West Virginia football players dancing around on social media as long as Rich Rodriguez is head coach. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Don’t expect to see any West Virginia football players dancing around on TikTok or any other social media platforms as long as Rich Rodriguez is head coach.

Ahead of spring ball, Rich Rod explained that, while he doesn’t want to police what players do online, he will make one exception: no dancing on TikTok.

“They’re going to be on it, so I’m not banning them from it,” he told reporters.

“I’m just banning them from dancing on it. We try to have a hard edge, whatever, and you’re in your tights dancing on TikTok. It ain’t quite the image of our program that I want.”

Dancing is definitely something that’s done a lot on TikTok, the worldwide video sharing platform, as content creators often create and imitate certain viral dancing trends.

“So I banned dancing on TikTok. I guess I did that,” Rodriguez said.

“Anything that doesn’t look like our program should look. It’s just, come on. And I’m allowed to do that, I guess. I can have rules.”

He added: “Twenty years from now, if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in their basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok, whatever the hell, they can go at it.

“Smoking cannabis, whatever. I mean, knock yourself out. I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let’s win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok.”

-

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/News