Robert Griffin III announces his No. 1 college football team in updated playoff bracket
The latest shakeup in the College Football Playoff conversation came not from the committee but from a former Heisman Trophy winner. Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III unveiled his updated playoff bracket late Tuesday night, and at the top of his list sat an unexpected name.
Griffin ranked the Indiana Hoosiers No. 1, placing them ahead of traditional powers such as Ohio State and Texas A&M.
“My College Football Playoff bracket after Week 12: No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon, No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 6 Georgia, No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Ole Miss, and No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 BYU,” Griffin wrote.
His post immediately drew attention for having the Hoosiers at the top instead of the Buckeyes.
Indiana’s Perfect Run Continues Behind Fernando Mendoza, Curt Cignetti
Indiana’s climb to the top of Griffin’s bracket was backed by another dominant performance. The Hoosiers improved to 11-0 after a 31-7 victory over Wisconsin, powered by quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s precision and poise. Mendoza completed 22 of 24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns, setting a school record with his 30th TD pass of the season.
Cignetti’s team overcame a sluggish first half before taking control. “I just told everyone take a deep breath, relax and have fun,” Cignetti said after securing his 15th straight home win, the longest streak in school history. Mendoza responded by throwing three of his touchdowns after halftime, connecting with tight end Holden Staes, receiver Riley Nowakowski, and wideout Omar Cooper Jr.
Mendoza’s leadership and efficiency have turned Indiana into a legitimate national contender. The Hoosiers now rank among the country’s best on both sides of the ball (second in scoring offense and defense), blending physicality and balance never seen before in Bloomington. Their confidence mirrors their coach’s steady demeanor, one that has helped redefine the program’s identity.
“It’s really hard for me to step back sometimes and think about what we’ve accomplished here,” Cignetti said. “But it takes people, the right coaches and players, properly led.” Under his guidance, Indiana has sold out four straight home games and holds a 22-2 record over the past two seasons.
Griffin’s bracket provided national validation for what fans in Bloomington already know: this is no fluke. The Hoosiers have built something sustainable, and their next challenge could cement it further.
Indiana is on a bye this week and will visit Purdue on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.