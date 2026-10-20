SEC Officially Fines SEC Giant $500K After College Football Week 7 Incident

The SEC slogan is famously that being part of the league "just means more." It apparently also means more penalties for member schools after two consecutive weeks have now included identical $500,000 penalties levied against two different member schools. Celebration also might mean more in the SEC.

SEC Punishes Second Team

The conference dropped a $500,000 penalty on Tennessee after Vols fans stormed the field following Tennessee's 26-10 Week 7 victory over Alabama. The penalty is based on prior field-storming incidents.

Tennessee has been fined $500,000 by SEC for fans storming the field after beating Alabama on Saturday night.



The Kicker: Vols will be sending the $500K check to Alabama, in accordance with SEC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/dfpNp9p3jk — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) October 18, 2026

Tennessee's Field-Storming Ways

Tennessee has lost 15 games in a row in the series with Alabama from 2007, when a new coach named Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, until 2022. The Vols won that game on a walk-off field goal and stormed the field then as well.

Saban won his final game with Tennessee in 2023, but the Vols then bested Kalen DeBoer's Tide 24-17 in 2024. That game wasn't a walk-on win and didn't end a long streak... but it did cause Vol fans to again storm the field.

Despite the Vols' recent success, there is still one mark Alabama is protecting. The last time the Vols beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa was back in 2003, Phillip Fulmer was still the head coach wne the Vols posted that 51-43 win in five overtimes.

Kentucky Also Fined

Tennessee is far from the only fan base with a crowd-storming issue. Last week, Kentucky took the $500,000 penalty for storming the field after a walk-off 35-34 overtime win over LSU.

Kentucky has been fined $500,000 for its fans storming the field after beating LSU.



LSU will get the money.



Details: https://t.co/7LINsLoxHL pic.twitter.com/RCdIJ2I4eg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 12, 2026

While Tennessee and Kentucky are the only 2026 offenders, recent SEC history suggeests that field-storming has become a significant problem.

Rules on Field Stormings

The conference adopted new rules before the 2025 football season. Under the previous rules, a first offense carried a $100,000 penalty, a second offense cost $250,000, and the third offense raised the value to $500,000. But under the new rules, any such offense could result in a $500,000 fine. So, for instance, under the old rules, Front Office Sports reported that Tennessee paid $100,000 for each of the 2022 and 2024 field stormings against Alabama.

In the immediate aftermath of the new rules, the SEC seemed to have achieved results. There was just a single field-storming in the 2025 season which occurred at Mississippi State when the Bulldogs bested a then-ranked Arizona State team. Incidentally, the penalty under that game, since Arizona State is not an SEC team, was paid to the SEC’s post-graduate scholarship fund.