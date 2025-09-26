Six Big Ten quarterbacks to watch in Week 5
With a pair of ranked-on-ranked battles and some potential upsets, it's a big week in the Big Ten. As usual, quarterbacks find themselves at the center of the biggest matchups. Here's a quick look at six Big Ten QBs to watch in Week 6.
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
There's a couple of factors here. Sayin hasn't been tested since Week 1, where he was just kind of acceptable (126 yards, 1 TD) as Ohio State won 14-7. Second, this is his first road start and his first start in a conference game. Washington might not be one of the mammoth names of the conference, but it's an aggressive defense that will be ready to pounce if Sayin is off.
Demond Williams, Washington
On the other side, Williams has been great as a dual-threat guy for a stellar Washington offense. But he hasn't exactly played against Ohio State as he has rolled up 778 passing yards and 220 rushing yards in a 3-0 start. If he can lead an upset or at least a competitive battle against the Buckeyes, it bodes well for Williams' future.
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
As one of the league's veteran passers, Altmyer's clunker against Indiana (146 yards, 6.6 yards per pass attempt) was pretty unexpected. He could regain much of the mojo that was lost with a big game against USC. But given how stout that offense is, Altmyer could find himself in something nearing a shootout. He needs his A game to avoid a second straight loss for the Illini.
Dante Moore, Oregon
Moore has been excellent so far, throwing for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns, but of course, he has run up those numbers against some decidedly umipressive competition. Jim Knowles's Penn State defense will be a very different matter. While Oregon hasn't broken a sweat yet, expect something different on Saturday... and Moore's ability to adapt may define the game.
Drew Allar, Penn State
Allar has kind of slept through PSU's 3-0 start, throwing for just 7.1 yards per pass and four touchdowns. The Nittany Lions will need more against Oregon than they have in the past. A year ago, Allar had just 5.8 yards per throw and fired a couple picks in a Big Ten title game loss to Oregon. A revenge game would jump-start his season.
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
A week ago, Mendoza was near perfect, going 23 for 25 for 267 yards and five scores in a thumping of Illinois. But Iowa is a very different matter. The Hawkeyes have held opponents to 6.0 yards per pass and two touchdowns. Will Mendoza have spent the week reading his own headlines or will he be hungry to write more?