Six College Football Programs Under The Most Pressure in Week 3
It may only be Week 3 of the college football season, but the heat is already on for a bunch of teams -- and coaches -- around the country.
Here are the ones most in the crosshairs of fan scrutiny this weekend.
1. Florida Gators
Billy Napier's time as Florida's head coach seems to be running short. This is already set up as a make-or-break season for Napier in his fourth year at the helm, and the Gators' loss to South Florida last week was utterly deflating for a team that has one of the toughest schedules in the country ahead of it.
Florida (1-1, unranked after being No. 13 a week ago) goes on the road to No. 3 LSU (2-0) this weekend. It's hard to think the Gators have much shot at the upset, but Napier has to have his team look competitive and reinspire some optimism for the rest of the season.
Or else ...
2. UCLA Bruins
UCLA needs a win after starting 0-2 with losses to Utah and UNLV. Second-year head coach DeShaun Foster really needs a win after starting his tenure 5-9. And quarterback Nico Iamaleava really, really needs a win of any kind after taking Ls throughout the offseason and in his first two games as a Bruin.
Iamaleava's late interception last week sealed the Bruins' loss to UNLV, and it's sure looking like Tennessee won the QB swap after Iamaleava's failed spring NIL holdout and transfer to UCLA pushed out QB Joey Aguilar, who then filled the Vols' void and has been filling up the box score so far in Knoxville.
The Bruins take on 1-1 New Mexico at home Friday night.
3. Clemson Tigers
Clemson may be ranked No. 12 nationally, but that's largely driven by reputation and projection because the Tigers haven't exactly impressed through their 1-1 start.
Clemson, which looked flat in its opening loss to LSU and again last week in falling behind 16-0 to Troy before rallying to win 27-16, is ranked 120th nationally in total offense at 288.5 yards per game. That's not what was expected with a returning star quarterback in Cade Klubnik, one of the most talented receiving corps in the country and a hotshot offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley.
The pressure is certainly on Clemson to, well, start looking like Clemson as it travels to 2-0 Georgia Tech this weekend.
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama's 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week bought coach Kalen DeBoer the briefest of reprieves after fan furor spiked following the season-opening loss to Florida State.
But beating up on a Group of Five team only does so much. DeBoer doesn't have much margin for error if he is going to win over a frustrated fan base, and a non-conference clash at home with Wisconsin this week will be an interesting test.
The Badgers aren't expected to be more than a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team, but they're off to a solid 2-0 start while allowing just 10 points combined against Miami (Ohio) and Middle Tennessee. Still, Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite at home, and at this point, style points definitely matter for the Tide.
No. 5 Kansas State
Kansas State was picked second in the Big 12's preseason poll, barely behind preseason favorite Utah, and yet the Wildcats sit 1-2 entering a pivotal clash at 2-0 Arizona on Friday night.
The Wildcats lost to Iowa State (in Ireland), narrowly got past FCS foe North Dakota (38-35) and then lost to Army last week. And they have most of their toughest opponents still ahead on the schedule.
That makes this road trip to Tucson to take on a capable Arizona team (averaging 44 points through its first two games) more important than most may have expected before the season.
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
This is more a construct of the schedule than any reflection on the team or coaching staff, but the reality is the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish are the only winless team in the AP poll after their tight loss to No. 5 Miami in the opener and then a bye last week. And they now have to tangle with No. 16 Texas A&M at home Saturday.
While the Irish may well be one of the top teams in the country regardless of outcome this week, it would be hard to justify keeping it highly ranked if it's 0-2 through three weeks. That's just reality.