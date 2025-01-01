Sugar Bowl won't be affected by New Orleans car attack: reports
There won’t be any change to the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game in the aftermath of a devastating mass casualty event in New Orleans that killed 10 people and injured 35 more on New Year’s Day, local officials said.
The status of the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame was just one of many pressing questions that arose after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd of people on Canal and Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning.
But it appears we should see Georgia and Notre Dame kick off at the Superdome at the scheduled 8:45 p.m. Eastern time, albeit with plenty more safety measures in place after the attack.
Police commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said officers will work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl after a tragedy that New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell referred to as a “terrorist attack.”
Authorities are conducting a sweep of the Superdome as a precaution in the hours leading into the Sugar Bowl game in an effort to ensure the safety of players and fans, according to local officials.
There was concern that explosive devices may have been placed around the Superdome after police found at least one explosive at the scene of the car attack.
Authorities shot and killed the suspect in the attack when he got out of his truck, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
The suspect was also in possession of an assault rifle and was allegedly firing a gun while driving through the crowd, the officials added.
President Biden was briefed on the tragedy and has offered support to the city of New Orleans after talking personally with Mayor Cantrell.
“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Sugar Bowl chief executive officer Jeff Hundley said in a statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams