Tennessee Makes College Football History During Win Over Alabama

Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium now owns the highest scientifically verified crowd noise reading in college football history after 101,915 fans pushed the meter to 130.3 decibels during the Vols’ 26-10 win over Alabama on Saturday.

Tennessee announced the reading Tuesday, pinpointing the peak with 3:56 left in the third quarter after defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby sacked Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell. The crowd also produced 105 separate readings above 120 decibels.

How loud did Neyland Stadium get?

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The record came on Alabama’s first possession after running back DeSean Bishop’s 5-yard touchdown run put Tennessee ahead 19-10. Weathersby’s second-down sack set up third-and-11, and the Crimson Tide couldn’t get the next snap off before the play clock expired.

Tennessee compared the volume to a military jet at takeoff. The school also said the previous highest scientifically verified reading in college football came during Ohio State’s 2007 visit to Penn State, and that peak held for only two seconds.

Saturday’s figure falls short of the 137 decibels reported during Georgia’s visit to Knoxville in November 2023. Tennessee’s record claim rests on scientific verification, which separates the Alabama reading from the louder number fans have cited for three years.

Alabama’s offense under Neyland pressure

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is interviewed after winning a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Crimson Tide committed three false starts and two delay-of-game penalties, and a false start wiped out a would-be fourth-and-1 attempt from their own 34-yard line. Alabama converted 2 of 13 third downs, gained 201 total yards and turned the ball over four times while Tennessee’s defense collected five sacks.

Russell, who threw for 147 yards and two interceptions, acknowledged the conditions afterward. “It’s a tough environment,” Russell said.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, now 3-0 against Alabama at Neyland, pointed straight to the stands.

“This is without a doubt the best fan base in America,” Heupel said. “They show up in an elite way every Saturday.”

Linebacker Jeremiah Telander, who had two of those sacks, added, “I would not want to be an opponent coming into Neyland.”

Which college football stadium is loudest?

the Neyland Effect was in full effect 🗣️#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/ZS6kcMwKet — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 20, 2026

Washington’s Husky Stadium held the most cited college football noise record for 31 years after reaching 133.6 decibels during Nebraska’s 1992 visit. South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium has also been credited with 133.6, while Clemson’s Memorial Stadium has been measured at 132.8.

Neyland’s own mark has climbed fast under Heupel. The stadium hit 118 decibels against Ole Miss in 2021, then 125.4 during Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in 2022, before the 137-decibel reading against Georgia a year later.

LSU’s Tiger Stadium built its reputation on movement as much as volume. The crowd’s reaction to quarterback Tommy Hodson’s fourth-down touchdown pass in the final minute against Auburn on Oct. 8, 1988, registered on a seismograph about 1,000 feet away, and the night has been known as the Earthquake Game ever since.

Death Valley also sits first on the toughest places to play list in EA Sports College Football 27, followed by Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, Georgia’s Sanford Stadium and Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium. Neyland ranks eighth on that list, and Tennessee still hosts Kentucky on Nov. 7 and LSU on Nov. 21.