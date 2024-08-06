Texas A&M apologizes to Conner Weigman, football ticket holders after spelling error
Texas A&M is handing out apologies to quarterback Conner Weigman and football ticket holders after admitting the school spelled his name wrong on the season tickets sent to fans.
A&M athletic director Trev Alberts, serving his first year with the school in that capacity, issued an apology in emails sent out to season ticket holders and saying that Texas A&M will send out corrected, commemorative tickets at the end of the football season.
"Season tickets were delivered last week and, unfortunately, the McNeese game ticket contains a graphic design error," Albert said in the message.
"Conner Weigman's first name was misspelled. We have apologized to Conner and his family for this mistake, and we are actively establishing a more robust proofing process moving forward to prevent future errors. Any printed tickets received for the McNeese game are still valid and should be used on game day."
Alberts also noted that fans will receive a complimentary commemorative season ticket for all season ticket holders, "in contrition for this mistake."
One of the eight five-star prospects in Texas A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class, Weigman was poised for a breakout season last fall before injuring his foot four games into the year.
Weigman hit almost 69 percent of his throws for 979 yards and eight touchdowns before the injury, and his five-touchdown effort in the opener was the most in a game since Johnny Manziel in 2013.
Weigman was placed on the Walter Camp Award watchlist this preseason. The award, handed out since 1967, is given to the best college football player of the year.
-
