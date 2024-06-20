Texas QB Quinn Ewers reveals why he cut college football's most famous mullet
Once upon a time, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was known for having the most famous mullet in college football, but since then he made a big decision about his hair.
That move came when he transferred out of Ohio State and back to Texas, where he was about to move into the starting quarterback role.
"I knew something had to change," he said on RG3 and The Ones podcast.
"So I started with the hair and decided to chop it off. And then drop weight and kind of get in better shape. Get more so I could take hits better and what not, just get more comfortable."
Then-Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught the moment when Ewers debuted his new hair last season in an Instagram post.
Ewers began his college football career as a top-flight recruit and was known in part for his mullet that he kept while with the Buckeyes.
But since taking the starting role with the Longhorns, he decided to get more serious about things.
"I think I kind of brought that mentality of just like being in high school, being able to go out there and play off instincts and just do whatever," he said.
"But it's a totally different game. And it took me a little too long to realize that. But I think I learned quick and took it in stride."
Ewers helped lead Texas to a win at Alabama, a Big 12 title, and the school's first College Football Playoff appearance a year ago after posting 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Now, he returns to the Longhorns as they make their debut in the SEC this season, with oddsmakers predicting they can compete for the conference title and potentially more.
Could we see a return of the mullet in the future?
"I don't know, I don't think so," Ewers said. "It's just, you've got to like take 30 minutes out of your day to clean it, wash it. It's too much. It's too much."
