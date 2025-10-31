Ultimate viewers guide to college football Week 10: What to watch, when, and where
The weather is turning, the CFP selection process is about to get rolling, and college football viewing is in prime season. Grab that extra bag of Halloween candy, settle in to a cozy recliner, and watch your heart's content. As usual, we bring you the weekend's college football viewing situation and pinpoint options for the hardcore coach potato or the busy fan who can only catch a game or two. Here's your Week 10 rundown.
Friday action
There are three Friday games, with the best being No. 25 Memphis at Rice. That one kicks off at 7 PM Eastern (all times hereafter are Eastern) on ESPN2. Only a masochist would enjoy the North Carolina/Syracuse battle at 7:30 on ESPN.
Early Saturday must-see
For the second straight week, one of the biggest games of the week is in the noon slot for ABC. No. 9 Vanderbilt is a slightly road underdog at No. 20 Texas, but whether Diego Pavia continues his miracle season is a must-follow story. Will Arch play for Texas? Will it matter? Other interesting games in that noon slot include No. 1 Ohio State's likely beatdown of Penn State on FOX and No. 10 Miami going to SMU on ESPN.
Possible switchover games include Arizona State against Iowa State at 1 PM on TNT and HBO Max and No. 16 Louisville facing Virginia Tech at 3 PM on The CW Network.
Afternoon action
The two biggest afternoon games are seeming mismatches which could surprise. No. 5 Georgia plays Florida at 3:30 on ABC, with the Bulldogs only favored by around a touchdown. Likewise, No. 13 Texas Tech goes to mildly underachieving Kansas State and is favored by a similar amount in the 3:30 game on FOX.
A pair of potential early evening switchover games are South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss at 7 PM on ESPN and Purdue at No. 21 Michigan at 7 on the Big Ten Network. In both cases, a half hour or so might tell the night's story in a hurry.
Prime Time Matchups
The big game of the evening is No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee at 7:30 on ABC. Both teams have two losses and the CFP hopes of the loser are taking a major hit. At the same time, 8-0 Georgia Tech takes its No. 8 ranking to NC State, where they're only a relatively mild favorite. That game is on ESPN2. No. 23 USC and Nebraska are also kicking off at 7:30, with that game played on ESPN.
The late game to watch is certainly No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah at 10:15 on ESPN. Cincy is undefeated in the league, but Utah is a solid favorite at home. There's only one game later, and with a 10:30 kickoff, Hawaii faces San Jose State on CBS Sports Network. The fourth quarter of Cincy and Utah is probably a better bet.
The game to see
If you're picking one, any of the three ranked-on-ranked battles will do. Vanderbilt at Texas early is probably the best story and involves the two teams with slightly better CFP situations than Tennessee and Oklahoma. The night owls might get the best game with Cincy and Utah, but any of those three are entirely interesting.
Underrated game of the week
Nebraska and USC in the late game might qualify here. The Trojans still have some potential Playoff mojo and Nebraska has steadily improved in year three under Matt Rhule. It's worth checking out.