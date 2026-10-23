Urban Meyer Names College Football Coach Facing a Career-Defining Week 8 Challenge

As college football parity increases, pressure will continue to rest on coaches at top programs. Just because the Indianas and UCLAs of the world can pop up and challenge anybody, nobody's going to be cutting coaches at the Ohio States and Alabamas of the world any breaks. And in considering that culture, former championship coach turned football analyst Urban Meyer weighed in on a coach with plenty on the line in Week 8.

Urban's Tough Truth

"This is the most important game in Steve Sarkisian's coaching career," said Meyer on The Triple Option podcast. "He's had a hell of a career, but this one is going to be a rubicon. If they lose this one, you are in serious trouble. You lose this one, your agent is like, 'Hey, we're going to have to start making some calls.'"

Sarkisian's Struggles

Sarkisian seemed to have finally turned Texas around, taking the Longhorns to the national semifinals in 2023 and 2024. But he missed the Playoff with three regular-season losses last season and has lost back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Florida this season.

Meyer subsequently clarified his comment, saying, "I don't think it [the Ole Miss game] is [losing] his job. I think it's his legacy. You're the guy that couldn't get it done at Texas."

The Longhorns host No. 7 Ole Miss and it is a testimony to respect for Texas that they are still a slight favorite in the game. But a third consecutive loss likely leaves Texas on the outside of the Playoff picture again.

Sarkisian is 52-22 at Texas, but the Longhorns haven't won the national title since 2005 and haven't played for it since 2009. Charlie Strong and Tom Herman didn't win enough to keep the Texas fan base satisfied and whispers seem to be picking up that Sarkisian isn't and won't either.

Manning Troubles

Given the bumper crop of talent Sarkisian has assembled, Texas fans seem to be getting impatient about the mediocre path of the program. Arch Manning has played a significant role in the struggle. Signed by Texas as the putative No. 1 prospect in his high school class, Manning's actual return has been pretty mediocre: After an underachieving 2025 season, Manning currently 9th of 15 qualifying SEC quarterbacks in QB rating.

In analyzing the Ole MIss/Texas game, cohost Mark Ingram was asked point-blank if he trusted Ole Miss transfer QB Trinidad Chambliss, who jumped from Division II to the SEC a year ago, more than he would trust Arch Manning.

"Yes, I do," admitted Ingram.

A Division II transfer getting the advantage over the scion of a quaterbacking dynasty tells everything about college football in 2026-- and why Urban Meyer is impressed with the gravity of Week 8 for the Longhorns.