USC legend Matt Leinart names the 'best receiver' in college football
No. 21-ranked USC endured a stinging loss in the final seconds Saturday at No. 23 Illinois, but that won't stop the college football world from hyping up the singular starring performance of Trojans junior wide receiver Makai Lemon.
And deservedly so ...
Lemon busted out for a career-high 11 catches for 151 yards (second-best of his career) and two touchdowns (plus a two-point conversion grab) in USC's 34-32 loss to the Fighting Illini, which got a game-winning 41-yard field goal as time expired.
Among those ready to recognize Lemon's emergence as one of college football's best receivers was Trojans legend Matt Leinart, who was on location in Champaign, Illinois, with the Big Noon Kickoff crew.
"I think Makai Lemon is the best receiver in CFB," Leinart tweeted.
Lemon is certainly making his case, now up to 35 catches for 589 yards and five receiving touchdowns (plus a rushing TD) in five games this season.
Lemon entered the day ranked seventh nationally in the FBS with 109.5 receiving yards per game and managed to bump that mark even higher. This was his third game this fall with at least 127 receiving yards, including a career-best 158 (on only four catches) vs. Georgia Southern.
Lemon finished last season with 54 catches for 762 yards and three touchdowns and is well on his way to a career year and serious Biletnikoff Award consideration.
It wasn't just the raw numbers that impressed Saturday, though. Lemon seemingly delivered in every pivotal moment for the Trojans.
USC was down 24-10 in the third quarter and facing a third-and-16 when quarterback Jayden Maiava found an open Lemon for a 29-yard gain that extended the drive and ultimately led to a touchdown. The Trojans were then down 31-17 and in dire need of a big play again when Lemon hauled in a 19-yard touchdown on fourth-and-8 and subsequently caught the two-point conversion pass as well.
And then he caught three passes on USC's late go-ahead drive, including a 16-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans a 32-31 lead with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) drove for the game-winning field goal to deal USC (4-1, 2-1) its first loss, but Leinart surely won't be the last big name in college football to take notice of what Lemon is doing this fall.
Lemon and USC will be in the spotlight again in two weeks (following a bye) when they host Michigan at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.