Colts GM ferociously defends Adonai Mitchell in NSFW rant
The apparent concern around so-called personality issues has long been a subject of debate around NFL Draft time, with analysts speculating whether a player will bring any character problems to a team. Don't bring that up to Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who passionately shot down any such talk around his recent draft prospect, former Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
"I read some of the bullsh-t that was said on TV ... bad interview, that's such bullsh-t. It f-cking is. It's bullshi-t," Ballard told reporters in a fiery NSFW rant.
Note: This video contains coarse language
Initially predicted to be a first round prospect, the former Longhorns wideout fell to Day 2, where the Colts picked him with the No. 52 overall selection, leaving him as the 11th wide receiver to be drafted, and the fourth at his position to go in the second round.
"We tear these young men down," Ballard said. "These are 21-, 22-year-old men. If people out there can tell me they're perfect in their lives, it's crap. It's crap. This is a good kid. For those reports to come out ... it's bullsh-t."
Ballard said he expected Mitchell to come in with a chip on his shoulder turning pro, and judging by the receiver's own remarks, it sounds like he's up to it.
"I'm just kind of pissed," the receiver said after falling to the second round, via the Indy Star.
Mitchell built a reputation as a speedster during his college football career, and now he joins a Colts receiving rotation that includes Josh Downs and Michael Pittman.
Mitchell had 845 yards receiving and scored 11 touchdowns a year ago after transferring to Texas from Georgia.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams