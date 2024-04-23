2024 NFL Mock Draft: Mel Kiper's First-Round Picks
Just a few days out from the 2024 NFL Draft and we're getting some more hints as to where college football's top stars could end up as teams scramble to get their draft boards in order before heading to Detroit this week. That makes it time for another round of Mel Kiper's mock draft predictions.
Chicago is up first with the No. 1 overall selection, and after the Bears dealt Justin Fields to the Steelers in a trade this offseason, it appears they'll be searching out a quarterback, with an early consensus on who that might be. How does Kiper see the first round of the draft going?
1. Bears: Caleb Williams
The ex-USC quarterback is a "no-brainer pick," according to Kiper, who calls the former Trojan the best player at his position in the draft, a dual threat player who can create plays on the fly, but can still hone his deep-passing ability.
2. Commanders: Jayden Daniels
"The most dynamic dual-threat signal-caller the draft has seen in a while," according to Kiper, the former LSU quarterback won the Heisman Trophy and made history as the only FBS player to throw for 12,000 yards and run for 3,000 more in his career.
3. Patriots: Drake Maye
"Taking Maye secures their future at the NFL's most important position," Kiper says of the North Carolina quarterback, who boasts the requisite size and arm talent teams are looking for, but also has a high risk-reward ability: the same daring throws that can win games can also turn into interceptions.
4. Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr.
"I gave the Cards the most pro-ready prospect in the class," Kiper notes of the ex-Ohio State wide receiver who led college football with 28 touchdown catches the last two seasons.
5. Vikings: J.J. McCarthy
Kiper projects a trade by Minnesota into the top-five in order to grab the Michigan quarterback, meaning Jim Harbaugh, whose L.A. Chargers currently hold the No. 5 spot in the draft order, won't get his former signal-caller at UM to develop at the pro level.
6. Giants: Malik Nabers
The former LSU wide receiver's "ability to stress defenses both vertically and after the catch makes him one of the best players in the class," Kiper says. Nabers led the SEC with 89 grabs a year ago and was 2nd nationally with 1,159 yards and 3rd with 14 touchdown catches.
7. Titans: Joe Alt
An offensive line in need of drastic repair gets a major upgrade with the former Notre Dame tackle going to the Titans here. Alt, who started 12 games at left tackle for the Irish a year ago, is the consensus top-ranked edge blocker in the draft.
8. Falcons: Dallas Turner
Atlanta wants to build its edge rushing capacity in this draft, and going after the former Alabama pass rusher who won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year honor last year is a can't-miss selection.
9. Bears: Rome Odunze
The wide receiver broke Washington's record last season with 1,640 yards total, ranked 6th nationally in all-purpose yards, and 6th with 13 touchdown grabs. Williams gets a receiver to work with right away in Chicago, which can build one of the NFL's more promising offenses out of the gate.
10. Jets: Brock Bowers
Pairing the former Georgia tight end with Aaron Rodgers poises the Jets for a playoff run in Kiper's view. Although he missed four games with an injury last season, Bowers still presents as a difference maker at the position, a proven high-volume receiving target who blends size and agility to break out yards after the catch.
You can see Kiper's full mock draft here.
