ESPN analyst gives only NFL Draft analysis you'll ever need
It's that time of year once again, as football fans congregate for the annual NFL Draft. And while the mocks and scouting reports and predictions are flying, it's easy to come away with the impression that analysts have turned this into something like a science.
But, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, all that speculation really only amounts to someone's opinion, conversation to help fill the dead air between the Super Bowl and the start of training camp.
“You’re going to come out of tonight with a list of guys who went in the first round and some of them aren’t going to make it. That’s the harsh truth,” Graziano said.
“The most important thing that fans never seem to understand about the draft: literally no one knows how any of these players is going to play in the NFL. Literally no one knows how any of these players is going to play in the NFL, period.”
Just about every football fan has already internalized the fact that all the talk and debate doesn't amount to much, since there's basically no way of knowing who will be good and who won't, given all the intangibles that go into a player's career.
And, frankly, it's refreshing to hear someone say it on TV.
Sure, there is plenty of actual analysis, scouting, research, and thought that goes into a team's decision to draft, or not draft, a given player, but the reality is that no one can predict the future, and all of this really amounts to a series of very expensive guesses.
But what else is a football fan going to do in mid-April? Not watch it? Of course not.
Related: 2024 NFL Draft order, schedule
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams