2024 NFL Draft Order, Schedule: When Each Team Picks
The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring as the annual 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25 to April 27 live from Detroit. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL. When will each team make their selection and how can you watch the whole thing as it happens? Scroll through to see the current schedule and team order for the 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Draft schedule
You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. Here are the scheduled times for each round of this year's event:
- Thurs., April 25 (Round 1)
- Fri., April 26 (Rounds 2-3)
- Sat., April 27 (Rounds 4-7)
How long teams have to pick
Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks: 5 minutes per selection
Round 7, including compensatory picks: 4 minutes per selection
2024 NFL Draft order
Round 2
33. Bills (via CAR)
34. Patriots
35. Cardinals
36. Commanders
37. Chargers
38. Titans
39. Panthers (via NYG)
40. Commanders (via CHI)
41. Packers (via NYJ)
42. Texans (via HOU)
43. Falcons
44. Raiders
45. Saints (via DEN)
46. Colts
47. Giants (via SEA)
48. Jaguars
49. Bengals
50. Eagles (via N.O.)
51. Steelers
52. Rams
53. Eagles
54. Browns
55. Dolphins
56. Cowboys
57. Buccaneers
58. Packers
59. Texans
60. Bills
61. Lions
62. Ravens
63. 49ers
64. Chiefs
Round 3
65. Panthers
66. Cardinals
67. Commanders
68. Patriots
69. Chargers
70. Giants
71. Cardinals (via TEN)
72. Jets
73. Lions (via MIN)
74. Falcons
75. Bears
76. Broncos
77. Raiders
78. Commanders (via SEA)
79. Falcons (via JAX)
80. Bengals
81. Seahawks (via, N.O., DEN)
82. Colts
83. Rams
84. Steelers
85. Browns
86. Texans (via PHI)
87. Cowboys
88. Packers
89. Buccaneers
90. Cardinals (via HOU)
91. Packers (via BUF)
92. Buccaneers (via DET)
93. Ravens
94. 49ers
95. Chiefs
96. Jaguars
97. Bengals
98. Steelers (via PHI)
99. Rams
100. Commanders (via SF)
How the NFL creates the draft order
Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.
Teams with worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.
For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best. Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.
For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.
Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 to to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.
Picks No. 25-28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.
And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams