Nick Saban names the most underrated CFP contender in college football
For those precious few still able to watch that greedy network's College GameDay broadcast, you got to see Nick Saban reveal his sneaky and underrated contender in the College Football Playoff picture as we turn the calendar to November of 2025.
During one frequent GameDay segment, the cohosts peer up at a big screen which flashes a handful of overarching college football questions and take turns providing answers. Well, when Saban was up to bat, he had this question thrown at him: Most underrated CFP contender?
"Most underrated team in the CFB... you know, I like Notre Dame," Saban responded. The Fighting Irish dropped slightly below the national radar with two early losses, but like they did after losing a mind-boggler vs. Northern Illinois last season, ND has picked up steam as the months have grown colder way up North in South Bend.
"They've lost two games to top 10 teams, I think they have a favorable schedule going down the road," Saban added on the Irish. "They can't lose a (conference championship) game because they don't have one. I think they're going to be in the mix at the end and I think they're a little underrated right now."
Notre Dame lost by three points on the road against Miami and then by a field goal at home against a Texas A&M club that's still undefeated in the first few weeks of the year, but have really taken off since.
After winning with defense a season ago, it's Marcus Freeman's offensive unit that's breaking doors down in some brutal beatdowns. Obviously, there's Jeremiyah Love, probably the best running back in the nation, who forms certainly the best tandem in the country alongside Jadarian Price. But even redshirt-freshman quarterback CJ Carr has come along very nicely.
He, specifically, makes this ND group interesting. You could argue there's more long-term potential and true throwing prowess with even a younger Carr compared to Riley Leonard last season. But Leonard had the veteran decision-making and ability to extend seemingly every play with his legs that we'll have t see if Carr can do in December.
At the very least, though, it sounds like Nick Saban fully expects this football team to be playing meaningful postseason games in the 12th month of 2025. If they catch their own luck, the Fighting Irish could be back in another January showdown.