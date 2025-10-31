College Football HQ

Nick Saban names the two best teams in college football right now

Alex Weber

Nick Saban on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay
Dressed like some sort of humanoid creature from the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, Pat McAfee welcomed a normal-looking Nick Saban onto his Halloween day show, as is custom for the program each Friday during college football season.

As part of their conversation live on the Pat McAfee Show, Texas A&M was brought up as the current top dog in the SEC given the basic fact that the Aggies are the only southeastern school left standing with a zero in the loss tally. While A&M has ridden backseat to Ohio State and Indiana in the latest AP Top 25 Polls, Nick Saban actually placed his old conference rival among the top two in the entire country.

Rather than going with the pack and selecting that Big Ten duo as tops in the nation, Saban believes an A&M team that's also undefeated ought to be considered neck and neck with those northern powerhouses.

"I would say the two teams, at this point in the season, that's kinda separated themselves from the pack, is Ohio State and Texas A&M," Saban commented. The Buckeyes speak for themselves, obviously, but Saban explained that the Aggies' QB + weapons combination puts them passenger seat nationally.

"You know, Marcel Reed has been a big part of that, but you know, I think this guy has got special talents," he commented. "I mean, they've got the skill guys now — punt return for a touchdown against LSU. So, I think this is a really really good team."

Pat McAfee was willing to allow some Texas A&M praise on the heels of their 8-0 start, which most recently included a de-pantsing of LSU that featured road Aggie fans chanting out their own team shanties in Death Valley. The result was so embarrassing for the Bayou State that the Louisiana governor decided to step in and eliminate athletic director Scott Woodward just a few days after Woodward had fired the head football coach.

The circus is in town way down there, but regardless, the result pushed A&M even further into a grouping with Alabama and Indiana, with Saban believing they've surpassed the Hoosiers. Of course, McAfee, a proud former Indianapolis Colt, wasn't going to stand by and allow such a diabolical omission of the IU program in a national college football discussion.

McAfee and his costume-clad staff broke out into chants of "hoo hoo, hoo hoo," an ape-like gesture to let Nick Saban know that Indiana belongs right there next to Texas A&M.

"I should have known better," was all Saban could say.

