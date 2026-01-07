College football transfers with the highest NIL valuations

The NCAA transfer portal and the allowance of players to be paid for their name, image, and likeness (NIL) are undoubtedly the biggest driving forces behind the changes in college football.

The era of players waiting their turn at one school to play, or certain programs building dynasties off of being the best at paying players under the table, is no more. Now, programs that can get donors to scrounge together the most cash are in prime position to contend, which has led to new-age powerhouses like Indiana, Texas Tech and Ole Miss emerging.

With the NCAA transfer portal opening on Jan. 2, there have already been over 4,000 entries, but not every player will be getting the big bucks. The caliber at the top of the portal is as high as we have ever seen it, and some of college football's most valuable players have found, or are in the process of looking for a new landing spot.

That said, let's take a look at the players in the NCAA transfer portal with some of the highest NIL valuations, according to On3.

Byrum Brown (Auburn via USF)

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated South Florida Bulls 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

To the surprise of no one, Byrum Brown followed his head coach, Alex Golesh, to Auburn. The 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,158 yards with 28 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,008 yards and 14 more scores en route to leading the Bulls to a 9-3 regular season record.

NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

Beau Pribula (Missouri), Cam Coleman (Auburn), Cutter Boley (ASU via Kentucky)

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers lost their star quarterback, who led them to a 6-1 start to the season, in what was really his first chance to start. Unfortunately an injury derailed his season and their momentum, but Pribula is still viewed as a high-end starter in college football.

As for Cam Coleman, the now-former Auburn wide receiver is due for a massive payday. Some reports have revealed he could earn as much as $2 million. He is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal, and very well could move up this list.

A Kentucky native, Boley impressed as the starting quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats this season. He replaced Zach Calzada as the starter after two games, throwing for 2,160 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while completing 65.8% of his passes. While there was obvious room for improvement, he steps into an Arizona State situation where he will be throwing to Colorado wide receiver transfer Omarion Miller and playing for one of the best offensive minds in the country, Kenny Dillingham.

NIL Valuation: $1.8

Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), DJ Lagway (Florida), Josh Hoover (Indiana via TCU)

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola was tabbed as the quarterback who would bring Nebraska back to prominence, but instead, his season was ended early due to an injury, and the writing was on the wall that he was leaving. Matt Rhule fired his uncle from the coaching staff, and his younger brother, who is a 2026 quarterback recruit, backed off his pledge. Raiola may not be an elite-tier quarterback, but he has a big arm and some creativity that could make him an intriguing add.

Similar to Raiola, who was also a five-star with plenty of hype, injuries plagued DJ Lagway at Florida. In his first full year as the starter, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards with 16 touchdowns and a brutal 14 picks. His spring camp saw him throwing at a limited capacity, and he also dealt with various other knicks along the way.

Josh Hoover will enter the 2026 season as college football's leading returning passer, accumulating 9,629 yards at TCU. He will look to keep the hype train going at Indiana, as he is set to replace projected No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

NIL Valuation: $2 million

Drew Mestemaker (OK State via UNT)

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to a game against the South Florida Bulls at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If you love an underdog story, you'll love Drew Mestemaker's journey. He went from not starting a varsity game at quarterback in high school to leading college football in passing yards with 4,379. While he likely could have gone to any school he wanted, he decided to follow North Texas coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State.

NIL Valuation: $2.3 million

Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest domino that has yet to fall in the transfer portal is Leavitt, who is expected to command a massive payday in the portal. His numbers weren't as eye-popping as 2024 when he led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff, but his dual-threat ability and elite ceiling has some of the biggest programs in the country knocking on his door.

NIL Valuation: $3.1 million

Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech via Cincinnati)

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) reacts to his team’s touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Brendan Sorsby changed the trajectory of his career with the season he had in 2025. The former Indiana quarterback threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, while throwing just five picks. He also added nine more touchdowns on the ground, and is an early contender for the top spot in next year's draft. Going to Texas Tech not only put him on a title contender, but earned him what reports are calling a $5 million payday.

NIL Valuation $3.3 million