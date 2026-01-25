Major college football program’s latest hire sparks $5.8 billion NIL buzz

Ohio State’s 2025 season ended in an abrupt College Football Playoff quarterfinal defeat, a 24–14 loss to Miami that halted their national title defense.

The Buckeyes won 11 consecutive games during the regular season, posted dominant margins in several outings, and entered the postseason with high expectations. Instead, Miami’s physicality overwhelmed Ohio State’s offense, and an early 72-yard interception return proved to be a pivotal swing in the game.

In the aftermath of that disappointing finish, Ohio State moved to reshape its offensive leadership by hiring former NFL offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to run the Buckeyes’ offense.

Soon after the hire, reports resurfaced highlighting Smith’s family background. His father, Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, was a billionaire, with Forbes previously estimating his net worth at approximately $5.8 billion in 2021 and roughly $5.3 billion at the time of his passing in June 2025, reflecting decades of wealth generated through the global shipping giant.

Although Fred Smith has since passed away, the scale of that reported wealth has fueled NIL-related buzz around Arthur Smith’s arrival at Ohio State, particularly as he joins one of college football’s most powerful brands in an era increasingly shaped by NIL deals, booster involvement, and institutional financial support.

Arthur Smith came up through both college and NFL staffs at North Carolina and Ole Miss, rose to prominence as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 2019–20, spent three seasons as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach (2021–23), and most recently served as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator from 2024–25.

His NFL offenses have typically emphasized a strong rushing attack, situational efficiency on third down, and disciplined execution, giving Ohio State a proven NFL play-caller with experience designing and managing offenses at the highest level.

That background now carries over to a roster loaded with elite talent, including Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin and All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Arthur Smith is the son of FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who built FedEx from a Yale term paper and early venture capital into a global logistics powerhouse.

Frederick Smith stepped down as CEO in 2022 and remained executive chairman until his death on June 21, 2025.

Forbes consistently tracked Frederick Smith among the world’s billionaires, listing his net worth in the range of $5.8 billion as recently as April 2025, with some post-mortem estimates placing it closer to $5.3 billion at the time of his passing.

Ohio State already operates one of the largest and most sophisticated NIL ecosystems in college football, but the hire adds another layer to discussions surrounding recruiting leverage and institutional financial support.

However, it is worth noting that there is currently no public reporting confirming any direct financial contributions or NIL commitments from Frederick Smith’s estate, FedEx, or members of the Smith family to Ohio State-affiliated collectives.

