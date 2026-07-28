Ohio State’s Whopping $17 Million Jersey Patch Deal Signals New Era for College Football

Ohio State announced a partnership with JPMorganChase on Tuesday that puts a Chase Bank patch on the uniforms of all 36 of its varsity teams. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the agreement is expected to pay the Buckeyes close to $17 million a year, citing industry sources. The school did not release the financial terms.

That number sets a record for college sports, and it raises the asking price for every other athletic director still trying to sell the same four square inches.

What the Ohio State and JPMorganChase deal includes

Chase becomes the official bank sponsor of Ohio State Athletics. The patch goes on every men's and women's program in Columbus, from football to fencing. This is the bank's first deal in college sports.

The agreement covers much more than the patch. Chase is the presenting sponsor of the 1922 Club, a new private club at Ohio Stadium. The bank gets added signage at Ohio Stadium and the Schottenstein Center. Chase cardholders get ticket offers and game day savings. Athletes get NIL deals and financial education programming.

NEWS: Ohio Stare is entering a new corporate partnership with JPMorganChase that includes jersey patches for all 36 OSU teams. Per industry sources, this is expected to yield OSU nearly $17 million per year, an eye-popping number that’s expected to be an industry leader. pic.twitter.com/rZkkeYAuTM — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 28, 2026

Ross Bjork, the school's senior vice president and athletics director, said in a statement that "JPMorganChase is a global brand with deep roots in Ohio, making them a natural partner that shares our commitment to innovation, excellence and long-term community impact."

Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties brokered the deal. The bank employs 18,000 people in central Ohio and has hired more than 1,700 Ohio State graduates over the past five years.

How Ohio State's patch deal compares to NBA jersey patch deals

Research firm GlobalData found NBA sponsors were paying an average of $10.88 million a year for patch rights. The Knicks and Nets sit near the top at around $30 million. The Magic and Jazz collect about $5 million.

So the Buckeyes landed above most NBA teams. The difference is what the money buys. An NBA patch covers one roster and 82 games. The Chase logo will appear on roughly 1,000 athletes across hundreds of events in a dozen months.

Why Ohio State needed a new revenue stream

The NCAA approved commercial patches in January. Schools can wear up to two logos of four square inches starting August 1.

Schools can share up to $21.3 million with athletes in 2026-27 under the House settlement terms. Bjork said in June that the Buckeyes will pay the full amount, telling reporters, "We'll max out."

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) and linebacker Christian Alliegro (14) sprint out of the rain storms at the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One patch nearly covers that entire bill. The Columbus school reported a record $336 million in revenue in fiscal 2025 against roughly $320 million in expenses, and it plans a $125 million renovation of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

SponsorUnited reported that about 95% of college patch inventory remains unsold.

When Ohio State will debut the Chase patch

The logo's college football debut is Sat., Sept. 5, when Ball State visits Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. The Buckeyes will wear redesigned uniforms with Buckeye stripes on new turf at Safelite Field.

A bank is paying eight figures for space on athletes' chests, and part of that money funds classes teaching those same athletes how to handle the checks they will now receive.