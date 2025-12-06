Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss makes NIL announcement amid college football season

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss appeared in a video released Saturday that initially seemed to address his future with the program. The social media post features the senior signal-caller sitting in a living room surrounded by family and friends. The atmosphere in the room is tense as a friend holds up a phone and asks if the rumors are true. "The internet is going crazy, bro," the friend says. "Are you really gonna transfer?"

Chambliss turns to the camera and delivers a calm response to the group. "If you wanna win, you go with the best," he says. The room falls silent as his phone rings. He answers the call and offers a series of affirmations while the group leans in to listen. The quarterback then delivers the punchline, revealing that the video is a paid advertisement for his new NIL partner. "I’d love to transfer to AT&T," Chambliss says.

The clever marketing campaign arrives just weeks before the college football transfer portal officially opens. No financial details on the NIL deal have been released.

The 23-year-old signal-caller previously utilized the portal to move from Ferris State to Oxford in April 2025. He took over the starting job for Ole Miss following an injury to Austin Simmons and threw for 415 yards in a win over Arkansas.

Trinidad Chambliss' Transfer Journey From Division II Star To SEC Starter

The commercial spot highlights how quickly the quarterback has become a household name in the Southeastern Conference. Before arriving in Mississippi, Chambliss built a dominant resume at the Division II level with the Ferris State Bulldogs.

He threw for 2,925 yards and rushed for another 1,019 yards during his junior campaign. That season culminated in a national title victory over Valdosta State, where he accounted for five touchdowns.

Last year, Trinidad Chambliss played for the Ferris State Bulldogs before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

His performance earned him recognition as the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy which is awarded to the top player in Division II. Chambliss entered the transfer portal shortly after securing the championship. He committed to Ole Miss in April 2025 to compete at the FBS level.

The transition to the SEC initially placed him in a backup role behind Austin Simmons. Chambliss saw limited action in the season opener against Georgia State where he completed four passes for 59 yards.

His opportunity arrived later in the year when Simmons suffered an injury that sidelined him indefinitely. Head coach Lane Kiffin named Chambliss the starter ahead of a crucial matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Chambliss seized the moment in his first start. He tallied 415 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rebels to a 41-35 victory. His dual-threat ability added a new dimension to the offense as the team pushed for a playoff spot. The success of players moving up from lower divisions has become a major storyline in the portal era.

The transfer portal window formally opens on Jan. 2 for all FBS athletes. While Chambliss jokes about transferring to a phone carrier, his actual journey serves as a blueprint for talent evaluation in the modern era.

Chambliss and the Rebels will await their postseason destination as the College Football Playoff Selection Show airs Sunday.

Read more on College Football HQ