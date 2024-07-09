Oklahoma football's record vs. SEC teams all-time
The most important and consequential move in the recent wave of college football conference realignment will find the Oklahoma Sooners heading to the SEC, uniting one of the sport's all-time winners with the game's most dominant league.
But the 2024 season will hardly be the first time the Sooners line up on the field against an SEC opponent.
A notable fact about OU's football history regarding the conference? In the seven national titles the school claims, only once did it face an SEC team at the end of that season. And it lost.
That was in 1950, when Oklahoma fell to Kentucky, then coached by Bear Bryant, the only blot on an otherwise-undefeated record in head coach Bud Wilkinson's fourth season.
Oklahoma has won 110 games against SEC teams coming into this season, although 67 of those wins are against Missouri alone, and OU has a winning mark against eight future SEC opponents.
Oklahoma Sooners' Record vs. SEC Football Teams All-Time
Alabama Crimson Tide
OU leads 3-2-1. The Sooners beat Bama in three straight games this century, including the 2014 Sugar Bowl, but the Tide got revenge in the 2018 CFP Orange Bowl semifinal. Their first matchup was a 17-0 Tide win in the Orange Bowl with Joe Namath on the field and President Kennedy in the stands.
Arkansas Razorbacks
OU leads 10-4-1. Most of the Sooners' games against the Hogs came from 1899 to 1926, including a 103-0 win in 1918, but the most recent matchup was a 10-3 win for Oklahoma in the 2002 Cotton Bowl.
Auburn Tigers
OU leads 2-0. Oklahoma defeated Auburn in the 1972 Sugar Bowl and the 2017 Sugar Bowl, the latter being head coach Bob Stoops' final game with the school.
Florida Gators
Tied 1-1. Urban Meyer's Gator team took down OU in a 10-point decision to win the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, but the Sooners took down UF in a 55-20 win for the 2020 Cotton Bowl trophy.
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia leads 1-0. The one meeting between Georgia and OU was legendary, the double-overtime 2018 CFP Rose Bowl semifinal that set five records at Pasadena, including both teams scoring 102 combined points.
Kentucky Wildcats
OU leads 2-1. UK took the first meeting in the 1951 Sugar Bowl, but the Sooners responded with wins in 1980 and 1982, holding the Wildcats to under 10 points each time.
LSU Tigers
LSU Leads 2-1. Oklahoma won the 1950 Sugar Bowl against the Tigers, but lost the next two matchups, the 2004 Sugar Bowl and the 2019 CFP Peach Bowl where LSU scored 63 points with Joe Burrow at quarterback en route to a national title.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
No previous games. Oklahoma and MSU are yet to face off in history, and they won't this season, either, although the schools have one thing in common: Jeff Lebby, the former OU offensive coordinator who was named Bulldogs head coach this year.
Missouri Tigers
OU leads 67-24-5. An old Big 12 rival, Mizzou has a history with the Sooners that dates back to 1902, and while it was pretty even early on, OU took over with long win streaks and Missouri only took two games since 1984, including their second-to-last meeting in 2010. OU goes to Columbia this year against their old nemesis.
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss leads 1-0. The Rebs took the only meeting, a 27-25 decision in the Independence Bowl following the 1999 season, the first with Bob Stoops, Mike Leach, Mark Stoops, and Brent Venables on OU's sideline.
South Carolina Gamecocks
No previous games. This will change on Oct. 19 of this season, when Oklahoma welcomes the Gamecocks to Norman between games against Texas and at Ole Miss.
Tennessee Volunteers
OU leads 3-1. Big Orange took the first meeting in the 1939 Orange Bowl, but the Sooners won the next three, including both of a home-and-home against the Vols in 2014 and 2015.
Texas A&M Aggies
OU leads 19-12. A&M took two of the last three against the Sooners, in 2010 and 2013 in the Cotton Bowl, but Oklahoma won 7 straight from 2003, the 77-0 rout in Norman, to 2009, a 65-10 result.
Vanderbilt Commodores
OU leads 2-0-1. A 0-0 tie in 1933 started this series and a long time elapsed before they reunited for a home-and-home, Sooner victories in 1976 and 1977.
