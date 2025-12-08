One of the best names in college football is entering the transfer portal

Die-hard fans of college football are familiar with the All-Name Team. Each year, the sleuths among us compile a list, often an entire lineup, of the weirdest and wackiest names of college football players in a given year. Well, now, an All-Name First-Teamer has decided to put on a new crown.

According to an ESPN transfer portal reporter, Max Olson, an SMU offensive lineman named King Large is planning to enter the portal once it opens in January so he can evaluate his options. According to Olson, Large has three more years of eligibility remaining.

Before getting to Mr. Large's profile as an actual football player, we do have to stop and admire a heck of a name, especially for the position. Large is a rare and sort of odd last name, and if you're a larger person with that last name, surely there are many jokes to be made at your expense by friends. But for his parents to then name him "King" is the stuff of legend. King Large. That's a name that demands some greatness.

SMU OL King Large plans to enter the transfer portal, per @APSportsAgency.



The 6-4, 316 tackle has three more seasons of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/oOrUF66FvQ — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 8, 2025

For those curious, here were a few other members of the All-Name Team in 2025...



Hollywood Smothers (WR) | NC State

Big Al Oliver (DL) | App St.

Pig Cage (DB) | Incarnate Word

Rocky Beers (TE) | Colorado St.

Legend Journey (DL) | California

Nitro Tuggle (WR) | Purdue

Of course, King Large is, in fact, quite large, even by offensive line standards. At 6-foot-4 and just over 310 pounds, per Olson, Large has legit power conference size at the tackle position. The frame is there, now he just needs to find somewhere to develop after playing just three games in two seasons with the Mustangs.

As a recruit, big King Large was rough around the edges. He always had some measurables but fell just outside the top 1000 in On3's 2024 recruiting rankings. Still, Large wound up a three-star recruit out of California and was a top-70 player in the state as a senior. Now, Large is set to hit the portal with most of his career still in front of him.

Of course, he could land back at SMU, because withdrawal from the portal isn't prohibited. He could also go find a starting spot with a Group of Five program or take a decent chunk of change to go back a high-level backup for another power conference team. Either way, King Large has a long career still ahead of him, so expect to hear this name again before he leaves CFB for good.

