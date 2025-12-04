Only one major college football program remains without a head coach for 2026
The disco ball is spinning, hits from the previous decade are blaring over the speaker system and beads hang around everyone's neck as the countdown reaches two, one, and then zero. Nearing New Year's Eve on this college football head coaching carousel, there's currently only one power conference program still in search of a head coach.
Any port in the storm, right? That may be true for Penn State, who's now waited until blizzard season to hire a head football coach after they fired James Franklin just five games into the 2025 season. This coaching search has the Government Shutdown beat by 10 days and counting. Athletic director Pat Kraft is a dressmaker with a prickly bride; it's been a million No's without a single Yes!
The 2025 season featured the biggest swath of changes among head coaches in decades, and you could argue Penn State helped kick off the party. Following losses to Oregon and then, oddly enough, a UCLA team that had just fired its coach, Penn State agreed to a nearly $50 million buyout at the time and bit the bullet on firing Franklin.
Well, Arkansas followed, and so did LSU, and Florida, and Auburn, and Kentucky. Ole Miss even had their job opened, all in the SEC alone. Elsewhere, Oklahoma State made a switch, Michigan State changed leadership, Virginia Tech, Stanford each grabbed new guys. Let's just recap them all at the power conference level:
School
New Hire
Arkansas
Ryan Silverfield
Auburn
Alex Golesh
Florida
Jon Sumrall
Kentucky
Will Stein
LSU
Lane Kiffin
Michigan St.
Pat Fitzgerald
Oklahoma St.
Eric Morris
Ole Miss
Pete Golding
Penn State
???
Stanford
Tavita Pritchard
UCLA
Bob Chesney
Virginia Tech
James Franklin
The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC are considered the power conferences. An astounding TWELVE of their jobs, total, came open. Six alone opened in the SEC one year after zero head coaching changes took place across the conference. In comes in bunches, right? Sure seems so.
Anyways, of the 12 that opened, 11 are already filled. In the greater FBS picture, a few other jobs remain open. You have schools in the American Conference like Memphis and Tulane still licking their wounds or focusing on the College Football Playoff after just losing their coaches to SEC schools, while a handful of other programs are in the same boat.
What's odd is, none of the programs with open jobs are near the level of Penn State. The Nittany Lions fired James Franklin for failing to meet championship expectations. Well, after Kalani Sitake, Matt Rhule, Curt Cignetti, and others, all signed contract extensions after Penn State smoke came their way, what's left for this historic powerhouse?
We all know Joe Paterno isn't walking back into that facility, and neither is James Franklin.
More on College Football HQ
Born and raised in the state of Kentucky, Alex Weber has published articles for many of the largest college sports media brands in the country, including On3, Athlon Sports, FanSided, SB Nation, and others. Since 2022, he has also contributed for Kentucky Sports Radio, one of the largest team-specific college sports websites in the nation. In addition to his work in sports journalism, Alex manages content for a local magazine named ‘Goshen Living’ and coaches cross country and track.Follow alexhweber