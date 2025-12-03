$87 million college football coach rejects Penn State's interest: Report

Penn State was one of the first major college football programs to fire head coach James Franklin, but the Nittany Lions have yet to find their next hire. With other top programs like LSU, Florida and Auburn among other schools already off the board, Penn State continues to strike out on landing their desired candidate.

Penn State was initially heavily linked to Nebraska's Matt Rhule as well as Indiana's Curt Cignetti. Both coaches passed on the Nittany Lions and signed contract extensions with their current schools.

BYU's Kalani Sitake emerged as a favorite, but the Cougars were able to sign the coach to an extension at the last minute. Penn State has been floated as aiming to land a big fish, but one of these "big fish" also has no interest in the gig.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer is not interested in Penn State amid rumors

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer is among the latest potential candidates to also pass on Penn State's overtures. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Ralph Russo reported that DeBoer is not interested in bolting Alabama for Penn State.

"There has been speculation about Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer possibly taking an off ramp to Penn State if the Crimson Tide stumbled down the stretch, but a source close to DeBoer said the coach has no interest in the Penn State job or leaving Tuscaloosa," Feldman and Russo wrote on Monday.

"Maybe that would have been different if Alabama had lost the Iron Bowl, eliminating the Crimson Tide from both the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Alabama (10-2) plays Georgia in the SEC title game Saturday, in a good position to reach the CFP no matter what happens."

Back in 2024, DeBoer signed a lucrative eight-year, $87 million contract as the coach accepted the tall task of following Nick Saban at Alabama.

Where does Penn State turn next to find their next coach?

Penn State appears at a crossroads with several veteran coaches passing on the job. Even top coordinators like Oregon's Will Stein is already off the board after accepting the Kentucky job.

The same goes for the coveted Group of Six coaches as Auburn hired Alex Golesh while Florida turned to Jon Sumrall. Where does Penn State go from here?

As of Wednesday, former Giants coach Brian Daboll is a heavy favorite with a 45% chance to land the job, per Kalshi. Louisville's Jeff Brohm and Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline are also listed among the betting favorites.

