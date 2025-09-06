Pat McAfee earns Oklahoma fans’ approval with direct shot at Texas
Pat McAfee has never been shy about leaning into the rivalries that make college football unique, and Saturday in Norman was no exception. During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast ahead of Oklahoma’s showdown with Michigan, in a post shared to the show's Instagram, McAfee flashed the “Horns Down” gesture to a raucous cheer from the Sooners faithful. The gesture, a mocking reversal of Texas’ “Hook ’em Horns,” is a cultural marker of the Oklahoma–Texas rivalry that stretches back more than a century.
The timing could not have been more fitting. Oklahoma and Texas are both adjusting to life in the SEC, with their Red River Rivalry matchup in Dallas already cemented as one of the sport’s most iconic traditions. For Sooners fans packed into the South Oval, McAfee’s jab served as a reminder that, even when Texas is not on the schedule, the rivalry remains central to Oklahoma’s football identity.
ESPN’s pregame program has long thrived on weaving school pride into its coverage, and McAfee has taken on the role of instigator. His willingness to poke fun at Texas played perfectly in Norman, where the Longhorns still hold a 64–51–5 lead in the all-time series. Yet despite Texas’ edge historically, the Sooners’ fans embraced the moment as an early win.
The Significance Of Horns Down In The Red River Rivalry
The Horns Down gesture has become one of the most recognizable symbols of the Oklahoma–Texas feud. First popularized by Sooners players and fans decades ago, the signal embodies the disdain each side holds for the other. In recent years, the Big 12 even had to clarify rules about whether the gesture would be penalized if used in-game, underscoring just how charged it has become.
The rivalry, played annually in Dallas since 1932, is one of college football’s crown jewels. It is defined by its pageantry, a split stadium at the Cotton Bowl, and a century’s worth of high-stakes clashes.
From Oklahoma’s 65–13 thrashing in 2003 to Texas’ 49–0 shutout in 2022, the series has produced unforgettable moments. Even in 2023, the last meeting as Big 12 members, the Sooners claimed a dramatic 34–30 win on a last-second touchdown pass, showing the matchup’s ability to captivate a national audience.
McAfee’s gesture tapped directly into that legacy. By flashing Horns Down, he channeled more than a hundred years of history in a simple motion, reminding fans that Oklahoma’s season is always measured, at least in part, against its biggest rival.
Why McAfee’s Moment Resonated With Oklahoma Fans
For Oklahoma supporters, McAfee’s performance on GameDay struck a chord beyond the laughs. The Sooners are navigating a new era under head coach Brent Venables, facing tougher competition in the SEC and working to rebuild their national contender status. In that context, showing visible disdain for Texas offered a unifying rally cry.
The reaction also illustrates how ESPN’s College GameDay has become intertwined with the culture of college football itself. The show is not just about predictions and previews, but about reflecting the passions of the fan bases it visits.
By giving Oklahoma fans a moment to celebrate their rivalry in front of a national audience, McAfee reinforced their sense of belonging on one of the sport’s biggest stages.
Oklahoma will next face Texas on October 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET.