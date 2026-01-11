No. 1 transfer portal RB flips commitment to SEC powerhouse over two major programs

Since the NCAA transfer portal's opening on Jan. 2, there has been an avalanche of decisions from some of the top players in the country that will almost certainly impact the next college football season.

Approximately 4,000 players have entered their names in the portal as the conclusion of the 2025 season approaches, with programs across the country seeking that missing piece that could take them to championship-level contention.

While quarterbacks are certainly the hottest commodity in the portal, there has also been a premium on running backs. As we have seen with both Miami's and Indiana's respective journeys to the championship this season, a productive run game can move mountains.

One team that was in dire need of a boost to the running back room ahead of the 2026 season is the Texas Longhorns. The offense didn't have a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2020, and also lost its two top running backs in Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter to the portal.

On Sunday, their prayers were answered, as they were able to flip ESPN's No. 1 transfer portal running back, Hollywood Smothers, from Alabama.

Former NC State RB Hollywood Smothers has flipped his portal commitment to #Texas. @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/KRxCWkl6YK — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 11, 2026

Smothers, who started his career at Oklahoma, rushed for 939 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He marks the second high-profile running back that Texas has brought in, as they also landed the Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown. He also chose Texas over Florida State, which also made a push for him before he committed to Alabama.

Both come as much-needed additions for Texas, which was previously all in on Louisville's Isaac Brown before he decided to not to leave the Cardinals program.

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Sunday has certainly been a big day for the Longhorns in the transfer portal acquisitions, as they also landed the No. 1 wide receiver in the portal in Auburn's Cam Coleman. A big day that On3's founder, Shannon Terry accredited to the Longhorns being willing to outspend other programs.

"Another NIL-driven move," Terry wrote. "Texas is loading up and has the resources to do it. Alabama has resources, but not at this level. "FU money" is driving the game -- just the facts.

While ESPN doesn't have transfer portal class rankings available at this time, 247Sports currently views Texas as having the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country.

With Arch Manning running it back in 2026 and the Longhorns loading up on weapons around him, it's safe to assume that the Longhorns are going all in on making a title push.