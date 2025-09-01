Paul Finebaum names major college football head coach who looks ‘clueless’
Paul Finebaum did not hold back when discussing Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer on ESPN’s “Get Up” Monday morning. Following Alabama’s 31-17 loss to Florida State, Finebaum delivered a blunt critique that captured the frustration growing in Tuscaloosa.
“They (Tide fans) will be calling for his firing,” Finebaum said. “I’ve already heard from longtime Alabama people who say, ‘I want him out.’ A local columnist has already called for his head. This is unprecedented. This was a national championship contender. They have enormous talent. Probably the second most talented team roster-wise in the country, but they look soft. DeBoer looks clueless at times. It feels like a house of cards.”
The words cut deep for a program accustomed to dominance under Nick Saban. DeBoer, entering his second season after a 9-4 debut, inherited one of the most stable situations in college football. But after a loss that exposed lapses in toughness and discipline, patience among fans and pundits is wearing thin.
Alabama’s Early Season Collapse Against Florida State
Alabama’s defeat in Tallahassee was more than just a bad opener. The Crimson Tide trailed by 17 early in the third quarter and struggled to show the physicality that once defined the program. Florida State controlled the tempo and exploited Alabama’s mistakes, sending a clear message that the Tide are far from the powerhouse they were under Saban.
Josh Pate, host of “College Football Show,” acknowledged that calls to fire DeBoer are extreme, but he also pointed out the visible cracks.
“Even if they wanted to fire him, they can’t. In no world should you be talking about firing Kalen DeBoer,” Pate said. “However, it is serious gut-check time for him and for that program.”
Pate emphasized the lack of baseline qualities like effort, discipline and competitive character. Those elements were non-negotiable during Saban’s era, when players were held accountable not just by coaches but by teammates. Without that edge, Alabama looked unprepared and unmotivated, raising questions about the culture DeBoer is building.
DeBoer Feeling The Pressure Of Following A Legend
Replacing a six-time national champion was always going to be one of the hardest jobs in sports. DeBoer arrived with an impressive resume, including a national title game appearance at Washington in 2023. Still, the margin for error in Tuscaloosa is razor-thin, and the comparisons to Saban are impossible to avoid.
Unlike other successors to legends, DeBoer did not take over a declining program. Saban left Alabama after a College Football Playoff appearance and a top-five recruiting class. That reality makes the current struggles harder for fans to accept. With talent stockpiled across the roster, losses like the one at Florida State are seen not as growing pains but as failures of leadership.
DeBoer’s challenge now is to prove he can instill the same accountability and edge that made Alabama the gold standard. Every game will feel like a referendum on his ability to lead a program that expects nothing less than championships.
The criticism may be harsh, but it underscores the reality of Alabama football in the post-Saban era. If DeBoer cannot steady the program quickly, the chorus of doubters will only grow louder.
DeBoer and the Crimson Tide next face Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.