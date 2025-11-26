Paul Finebaum reveals where Lane Kiffin is ‘best off’ between LSU, Florida & Ole Miss
SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum has already predicted that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will choose to leave for LSU in the upcoming weeks and months. But is that the right call? On a guest spot with the ESPN morning program Get Up this week, Paul Finebaum tried his best to get inside Kiffin's mind, Being John Malkovich style, to nudge the Rebel head coach toward what he believes is the right decision.
Among even the top experts, the jury is split on where Kiffin will wind up. The most popular opinion is that he's packing bags for a hike down the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But, some pundits peg Florida as a very possible landing spot while many still believe Kiffin is orchestrating a complicated media act just to re-commit to his current employer in a more Jordan Belfort sort of way. Paul Finebaum says...
"I think he’s best off where he is," he shared on Get Up. "That’s where he’s happy. How many times have you heard him say, 'Everything has finally gone my way?'" Attempting to psychoanalyze Lane Kiffin, Finebaum explained why he believes the Ole Miss coach is thinking of a move.
"Kiffin has battled a lot of demons and he’s overcome them. But he seems intent on leaving and the reason is very simple: I don’t believe Lane Kiffin thinks he can win a national championship at Ole Miss."
A bold take from Paul Finebaum, but the SEC Network host actually took up for the Rebels, saying: "I don’t know why he doesn’t think that, considering where they are in the polls right now and the amount of money, but clearly, as he looks around..."
Finebaum changed courses to gauge where Kiffin has his wondering eye right now:
"Florida seems like a slightly better fit, but LSU is the hot school," Finebaum admitted. "LSU has won national championships under Nick Saban, Les Miles, even Ed Orgeron. They didn’t win one in
four years under Brian Kelly and that’s why they paid to get rid of him. So, it seems like LSU, right now, is the hot team."
If nothing else, Lane Kiffin has done a terrific job internalizing his decision, as nobody seems to truly have a leg up on where the Ole Miss coach will end up for 2026. As Paul Finebaum reminds us... "It could change, because we are dealing with Lane Kiffin." We'll just have to see how the weekend shakes out on this front.