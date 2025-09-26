Paul Finebaum says one college football legend is 'becoming a punchline'
SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined the First Take crew on Thursday morning to discuss some of the bigger-picture topics in college football, including, of course, Dabo Swinney and Clemson.
Finebaum's comment that "it's over" at Clemson for Swinney made the rounds earlier in the week, and he doubled down on his stance with First Take that Swinney's ride at the top of the sport is over, at least with the Tigers. He said Swinney ought to consider a new coaching gig or follow the Nick Saban path to television before the situation at Clemson gets awkward.
"I don’t want to see Dabo Swinney, a Hall of Fame coach, end his career five years from now looking like Mike Gundy did on Tuesday afternoon, being pushed out the door after an amazing career," shared Finebaum. "That’s really my major point here."
Stephen A. Smith brought up contentious comments made by Swinney throughout the season about what he's done and why it's unfair to question his methods despite less success recently, asking Finebaum what to make of the schtick.
“He has really hurt himself, Stephen A., by these comments," Finebaum answered, then issuing some words that college coaches everywhere ought to listen to: "Entitlement only goes so far when you’ve been successful. College football fans get very weary, and I think they are weary of him."
If Dabo Swinney has lost his ability to produce elite college football teams, there's risk in continuing to revel in the spiral, Finebaum believes.
"He’s close to becoming a punchline and I think that would be sad when you consider what he’s accomplished," Paul Finebaum added. At the end of the day, he sees no one else to point the finger at besides the head coach for how this Clemson season has played out.
"Let’s not forget, five weeks ago, we were sitting right here thinking he may have had the best team in the country," Finebaum recalled. "So it has to be put on him. For whatever reason, it hasn’t connected, and therefore, he needs to start thinking about (leaving) before he ruins a brilliant Hall of Fame career.”
Finebaum's comments could come off as antagonistic toward Swinney, but he's actually trying to help the Clemson legend stick the landing on what he called a "brilliant career."
Mike Gundy went 3-9 last season as Oklahoma State had their hides tanned by all the Big 12 foes they used to beat up on, then opened this season with Gundy calling out the program for lacking funds before a 69-3 loss to Oregon and a home upset at the hands of Tulsa. He didn't even tally an FBS win before OSU brass pulled the plug.
Paul Finebaum is saying — while Clemson isn't sniffing that stage yet with Swinney — if his antics, and lack of success, continue for another few years, the rug may actually be yanked out from underneath him.
