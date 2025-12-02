Paul Finebaum shuts down career move amid political rumors
Paul Finebaum is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in SEC college football.
He began as a newspaper columnist in Birmingham in the 1980s before building a top-rated regional call-in show (The Paul Finebaum Show), launching the Paul Finebaum Radio Network (2001 onward), and becoming a national SEC voice after signing with ESPN/SEC Network in 2013-14.
Yet, in an exclusive interview with Clay Travis (OutKick) on September 29, Finebaum said he was considering a Republican bid for Tommy Tuberville's seat.
While speculation about his future in college football has been a big topic of debate for several weeks, Finebaum reportedly made his decision on Tuesday, officially announcing that he will not run for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat.
"I have been deeply moved by so many people in Alabama who have reached out encouraging me to run for the United States Senate," Finebaum told Al.com. "It has been a gratifying and rewarding experience."
"I am also appreciative of my bosses at ESPN for allowing me to explore this opportunity. But it’s time for me to devote my full attention to something everyone in Alabama can agree upon – our love of college football."
Finebaum had previously signaled he wouldn’t finalize anything until after the college football season, while many reports suggested a self-imposed decision window would be in the first week of December.
Alabama’s qualifying window for 2026 federal/state office opens January 5 and closes Jan. 23, 2026, meaning a late decision would still have allowed a potential filing had he chosen to run.
In the OutKick interview, Finebaum publicly disclosed he is a Republican (said he voted for Donald Trump in 2024), acknowledged ESPN’s general reluctance around politics, and said he had been contacted by people in Washington about the Senate seat.
Finebaum removing himself from the Republican field in Alabama preserves his ESPN role for now and ends a late-season storyline that quickly became the talk of both the sports media world and political realm.