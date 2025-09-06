PETA demands college football player stop bringing pet cat Pudge to games
After several weeks of fun with Pudge the cat, Bowling Green football player George Carlson has been asked by PETA not to bring his pet to football games any longer.
PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, wrote a letter to Carlson and Bowling Green expressing their concerns over the promotion of Pudge at football games, and they'd like for Carlson to stop bringing his cat to the team facilities, instead leaving it at home.
"Animal rights activist group PETA has penned a letter requesting that Bowling Green State University (BGSU) locker room cat, Pudge - whose fame has exploded seemingly overnight - be kept away from football games, citing concerns for his health," Karmann Ludwig of WTOL 11 news wrote in her report Friday night.
But the letter arrives after Pudge has already become an icon in the BGSU community.
Ludwig's story also included the entire letter that was penned to Carlson regarding Pudge.
"It’s obvious how much you adore your cat, Pudge, and enjoy showing him off to your fans and teammates, but we’re writing to ask that you leave Pudge at home—starting with tomorrow’s game," the letter stated, further explaining that Pudge's selective breeding puts him at more of a health risk than other cats:
"Here's the ugly truth that breeders are hiding in their playbook: Cats like Pudge are bred to have cartoonishly flat faces, which cause them a lifetime of debilitating health problems. Their abnormally shaped skulls cause their eyes to bulge out, subjecting them to excruciatingly painful eye conditions and disorders. And having a smushed-in face means their nostrils and trachea are almost squeezed shut, making breathing a constant struggle for them. Do you ever hear Pudge wheezing, snorting, or snoring? Those sounds are not normal for cats—they are signs that he is struggling for air. Imagine having to breathe through a straw—that is what life is like for breathing-impaired breeds like Pudge."
Woah! Who knew the folks at PETA got so so under the hood! They speak of "ugly truths" when it comes to breeders who bred "cartoonish" aspects of certain cats that challenge the poor animals' basic functions, such as breathing or having eyes that work.
The letter further stated that the promotion of Pudge is likely to lead to more people seeking out cats like that which probably should not be bred since they struggle so much with breathing and other challenges that come from their "cartoonishly flat faces."
After reading into it... it's kind of sad to read about Pudge's plight due to facial features he has no control of. If he can't breathe properly, perhaps he can still enjoy the love and affection of an entire college sports fanbase at Bowling Green. George Carlson just needs to be careful with his fragile little friend.