Why Nick Saban thinks Alabama could be in trouble against LSU
LSU is in the midst of a major and sudden transition after firing Brian Kelly, and predictably are big underdogs heading into this weekend’s matchup against rival Alabama.
LSU is still searching for bowl eligibility, while Alabama is on a path towards the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
While most analysts expect a big win for the Crimson Tide, former head coach and current analyst Nick Saban believes Alabama is in a very scary situation.
Why? Because LSU has nothing to lose.
Nick Saban's warning for Alabama
“I think it’s a very scary situation, because it’s very unknown to them. How is LSU’s team going to react to this?” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show.
“What changes are they going to make? Their players have nothing to lose, so are they gonna play free and easy and just go out and try to play the best football they can?”
Thinking the world is against you can inspire players to prove themselves on a big stage.
“They probably feel a little disrespected. I’m talking about LSU, relative to where they are, their season, how it’s gone, their coach getting fired,” Saban added.
“So it’ll be interesting to see how they respond. This is not a game that Alabama cannot go out and play their best game of the year.”
LSU has failed to match preseason hopes
Back in the preseason, LSU was expected to have a dynamic offense with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returning, but that never panned out once the season kicked off.
Nussmeier has yet to throw for 300 yards in a game this year despite having eight such games last fall, and LSU’s run game has been missing in action, ranking 124th nationally in production so far.
But this defense could give the Crimson Tide some problems if they have a mind to.
“LSU has a great secondary. Alabama’s dependent on the forward pass quite a bit this year with the receivers they have and the quarterback, and their inability to create consistency in the running game,” Saban warned.
“Makes this a pretty good matchup for LSU versus their defense. It’s gonna be an interesting game to see how LSU’s team responds.”
Nick Saban's final advice for Alabama
Alabama dominated LSU on the road in a 42-13 result last season, one of those ugly games that ultimately played a role in getting Kelly fired.
Now, in a period of transition for the program, LSU could use the occasion to get off to a fast start, something Alabama’s former coach warned his old team against.
“I would assume, when you’re playing in a game like this, if I were the coach, I would tell our guys that we’re gonna have to play through the initial great enthusiasm that they’re gonna come out with to try to prove something,” Saban said.
“And you’re gonna have to change the way they think, and you need to do that by getting off to a great start and not let them stay in the game. Because if they can stay in the game and think they have a chance to win, you’re creating a monster.”