Clemson vs. Pittsburgh football picks: What the oddsmakers say
ACC football gets underway this week as No. 17 Clemson hits the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.
Clemson bounced back from the Louisville loss by beating Virginia Tech on the road and moved to second-place in the ACC standings after Miami’s loss.
Pittsburgh dropped a second-straight game, at home to Virginia, that dropped the team out of the AP rankings entirely and threw another wrench into its ACC title hopes.
What do the wiseguys expect when the Tigers and Panthers meet up in this ACC clash?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh in this Week 12 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh odds, picks
Clemson is a 10.5 point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Clemson at -360 and for Pittsburgh at +280 to win outright.
Clemson: -10.5 (+100)
Pittsburgh: +10.5 (-122)
Over 54.5 points: -105
Under 54.5 points: -115
Clemson vs. Pitt trends
Clemson is 5-4 against the spread (55.6%) overall this season ...
Pitt is 6-3 (66.7%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went under in 8 of Clemson’s last 11 road games ...
Pittsburgh is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 home games ...
Clemson is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games in November ...
The total went under in 4 of Pitt’s last 5 games ...
The total went under in 4 of Clemson’s last 5 road games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bettors are taking the Panthers to give the Tigers a scare at home, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Pittsburgh is getting 60 percent of bets to either win the game outright in an upset or to keep the final margin to 10 or fewer points in a loss.
The other 40 percent of wagers project Clemson will win the game and cover the double-digit point spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Tigers against the Panthers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Clemson will defeat Pittsburgh by a projected score of 33 to 22.
Our early pick: Pittsburgh +10.5 ... Clemson wins, but Pitt’s defense has the bodies to throw at Cade Klubnik and keep this a single-digit game.
How to watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh
When: Sat., Nov. 16
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
