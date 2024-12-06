College football picks against the spread for Championship Week
Looking ahead to a crucial Championship Week slate of action, let’s lock in our picks against the spread for college football’s most important games.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went 5-5 in our picks against the spread last weekend, bringing our 2024 season total to 59-71 overall.
There’s still plenty to sort out in the conference championship games, especially in the Group of Five and Big 12, where results could throw the rankings and bracket projection into turmoil.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s Championship Week games as conferences look to settle it on the field.
College football picks against the spread for Championship Week
Tulane vs. Army
AAC Championship Game
ATS pick: Tulane -5.5 | It’s no secret that Army’s team strength is rushing the football, especially in the absence of a credible vertical game, but Tulane fields just the kind of defensive front that can contain the Knights’ backs, plus the Green Wave has the time of possession offense that can keep Army off the field for stretches, too.
SI picks: Tulane, 27-17
Boise State vs. UNLV
Mountain West Championship Game
ATS pick: UNLV +4.5 | Boise State won this game last time these Mountain West rivals met, and this time a spot in the College Football Playoff is on the line. Ashton Jeanty is the beating heart of the Broncos’ offense but could struggle against UNLV’s 10th ranked rush defense, and Boise is one of the nation’s best red zone offenses.
SI picks: Boise State, 34-31
Iowa State vs. Arizona State
Big 12 Championship Game
ATS pick: Arizona State -2.5 | One of the toughest games to pick this week. The Sun Devils just lost top wideout Jordyn Tyson, which should cut into this offense, especially against a strong Cyclone secondary, but they’re still a stout rushing offense with Cam Skattebo behind this line, and Iowa State is 112th in FBS against the run.
SI picks: Arizona State, 27-23
Clemson vs. SMU
ACC Championship Game
ATS pick: Clemson +2.5 | SMU can bring some pressure, but perhaps not enough to jostle Cade Klubnik off his game too much, and while the Mustangs can peel off some big gainers on offense, they’re not the most efficient unit, a good spot for Clemson’s strong defensive front in a big upset with a playoff spot on the line.
SI picks: Clemson, 24-20
Penn State vs. Oregon
Big Ten Championship Game
ATS pick: Oregon -3.5 | Penn State has the defensive front to credibly contest the Ducks’ offensive line, a relative team weakness, and Drew Allar commands a passing attack that could get a few past Oregon’s secondary, but Dillon Gabriel has more perimeter speed at his disposal in the form of the superior wide receiver corps.
SI picks: Oregon 34-24
Georgia vs. Texas
SEC Championship Game
ATS pick: Texas -2.5 | It’s revenge time for the Longhorns, whose only loss of the season came at home as the No. 1 team to Georgia. Texas has what looks like the better defense, especially up front, which could throw Carson Beck off his rhythm, while the Bulldogs’ secondary looks vulnerable against a battery of Texas receivers that are among the nation’s best.
SI picks: Texas, 27-21
