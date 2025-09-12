College football picks against the spread for Week 3 games
Let’s lock in our final predictions against the spread for the most important games on the Week 3 college football schedule this weekend.
How are we doing? Last weekend, College Football HQ went 2-4 in our predictions against the spread, but a much nicer-feeling 6-0 in our straight-up picks. We had too much hope in Oklahoma State against Oregon and thought Michigan would keep things closer against Michigan.
For better or for worse, here are the picks against the spread we’re making this week and where we’re putting our money looking ahead to college football’s Week 3 action.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, and are subject to change
Clemson (-3.5) at Georgia Tech
ATS pick: Clemson -3.5
Tech may be a popular upset pick this week given how poorly Clemson’s apparently marvellous offense has failed to generate much momentum, losing to LSU while scoring 10 points and needing a comeback to beat Troy after falling behind 16-0.
But the Tigers have won nine straight in this series and their average margin of victory is 27 points in that time, including by at least two touchdowns each time save one game. Cade Klubnik and his receiver can find angles against GT’s secondary.
Clemson by 10
--
Wisconsin at Alabama (-20.5)
ATS pick: Alabama -20.5
Luke Fickell is content to bring the Badgers back to their roots by running the ball, doing so on a majority of snaps so far, and that has the potential to shorten the game far beyond what the Crimson Tide would prefer in the hopes of making a statement here.
Kalen DeBoer’s team can be motivated when it wants to be after pounding UL Monroe by a 73-0 count, and Wisconsin’s defense could prove more of an obstacle than anticipated, but they don’t have the speed to compare with Alabama’s field-stretching skill threats.
Alabama by 24
--
Georgia (-4.5) at Tennessee
ATS pick: Tennessee +4.5
Georgia’s downfield passing offense is yet to prove that it can take over games after two very lackluster performances in wins over Marshall and Austin Peay. Maybe they weren’t interested in those games and will put on a better performance against their rivals.
They just might, given the Vols are expected to be without their two starting cornerbacks with injuries, and while Gunner Stockton finds his way in his first road start in one of the nation’s top venues, the Tennessee vertical attack has looked the part so far.
Tennessee by 3
--
USF at Miami (-17.5)
ATS pick: USF +17.5
USF has surprised everyone by becoming the first team to beat two AP ranked opponents, smashing CFP quarterfinalist Boise State and stunning Florida on the road, but the Hurricanes represent an entirely different brand of speed on the outside this week.
The Bulls have given up more yards than they’ve gained and occasionally leave too many holes in the middle of their defensive coverage, just the kind of lanes Carson Beck and Miami’s excellent receivers can exploit.
Miami by 14
--
Arkansas at Ole Miss (-6.5)
ATS pick: Arkansas +6.5
Both these teams rank in the top three in college football in explosive plays on offense, even if the Rebels have faced the tougher test so far by getting around Kentucky’s defense in their SEC opener a week ago.
But Ole Miss hasn’t performed well against the rush this season and quarterback Austin Simmons has made some predictable rookie mistakes. Taylen Green is a real threat leading this Hogs offense and they can pack a punch at the line.
Ole Miss by 6
--
Texas A&M at Notre Dame (-6.5)
ATS pick: Notre Dame -6.5
The pressure is already on the Fighting Irish to make a statement and avoid falling into an 0-2 trap after dropping the season opener against Miami.
They had an extra week to pick up the pieces and scheme against a Texas A&M offense piloted by dual-threat Marcel Reed and some stealthy receivers. If the Irish can contain Reed in the pocket, they have more than a chance.
Especially if they remember how to run the ball. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price were practically neutral observers in the Miami game as Notre Dame posted 3.3 yards per carry, but they should get more action to help new quarterback CJ Carr in his second start.
Notre Dame by 7
--
Florida at LSU (-7.5)
ATS pick: Florida +7.5
It may be the fashionable pick to lose all faith in the Gators after their stunning loss at home to USF last week, but this is still a more than competent outfit when moving people around on both lines of scrimmage.
That bodes very well against an LSU defensive front that looks very good, and a Tigers blocking rotation that isn’t quite what it was last season.
LSU may not have looked too motivated against Louisiana Tech last week, but that was predictable after the emotional opener against Clemson. Getting pumped for rival Florida should be easy to do, and their elite receiver group should have a decent outing.
How well can the Gators exploit DJ Lagway’s mobility and mid-range accuracy in opening up better throwing lanes to connect with his receivers? There’s no answer to that question that goes as far as to project the upset, but Florida is physical enough to stay in this.
LSU by 7
--
-
