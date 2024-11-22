College football picks against the spread for Week 13 games
Looking ahead to a crucially-important penultimate week of the 2024 college football regular season, let’s lock in our final picks and predictions against the spread for the biggest games.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went 3-7 in our picks against the spread last week, but a much-better 8-2 straight-up in our selections. We’re 50-60 in our ATS picks this season.
That was a disappointment considering how well we had been picking over the previous month, but we still cashed in on Pitt keeping it close against Clemson, Tulane sinking the Navy, and Missouri staying with South Carolina.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s biggest games in Week 13.
College football picks against the spread for Week 13 games
Texas A&M vs. Auburn
ATS pick: Texas A&M -2.5 | A popular upset pick with some, given the venue and the Aggies possibly looking ahead to Texas, and with Auburn allowing under 75 rushing yards over the last month, but A&M still has a front seven that can rattle the Tigers’ offense and cover this narrow line.
SI picks: Texas A&M by 3
-
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
ATS pick: Nebraska -2.5 | Both these defenses have proven vulnerable this season and neither passing offense has really impressed, but the Badgers’ pass defense appears to be the outlier in this matchup, paving the way for the Cornhuskers to (finally) get to bowl eligibility.
SI picks: Nebraska by 6
-
Penn State vs. Minnesota
ATS pick: Minnesota +11.5 | Winning by double digits on the road late in the year against a bowl-bound Gophers team playing good-enough defense is too much to ask. Minnesota is 7-2-1 against the spread this year and fields a run-stop unit that could force Penn State to throw it.
SI picks: Penn State by 7
-
Kentucky vs. Texas
ATS pick: Texas -20.5 | Texas has college football’s top defense and boasts a front seven rotation that can really wreck a Kentucky offensive line that ranks 105th nationally in pressure allowed.
SI picks: Texas by 21
-
Colorado vs. Kansas
ATS pick: Colorado -2.5 | The Buffaloes are a solid 8-2 against the spread this season and have the offense that can easily get behind the Jayhawks, who have not fared well consistently against good passing teams.
SI picks: Colorado by 6
-
BYU vs. Arizona State
ATS pick: BYU +3.5 | Arizona State can pack a punch on offense with quarterback Sam Leavitt and tailback Cam Skattebo, especially with home field advantage, but the Cougars can pull this out behind a superior pass defense and a vertical game that can credibly challenge the Sun Devils’ secondary.
SI picks: BYU by 4
-
Army vs. Notre Dame
ATS pick: Notre Dame -14.5 | We picked the Irish to cover a big line against then-undefeated Navy and are doing so once more against perfect Army. While the Black Knights can run the ball better than anyone, Notre Dame has a size advantage in the trenches, the speed to limit their gains on the ground, and the skill arsenal to easily outmaneuver Army’s tacklers.
SI picks: Notre Dame by 17
-
Alabama vs. Oklahoma
ATS pick: Alabama -13.5 | Oklahoma can pack a punch defensively up front enough to contain Jalen Milroe early on and keep this close, but the Sooners still don’t have the offense to match what the Crimson Tide can put up once they do get loose.
SI picks: Alabama by 18
-
Ole Miss vs. Florida
ATS pick: Ole Miss -11.5 | DJ Lagway can keep this close early on as the Gators’ quarterback has some mobility to extend plays behind a solid offensive line, but the Rebels are just in another class right now rushing the pass, and not needing a lot of blitzes to do it, either. Combine that with an Ole Miss vertical game that’s 2nd nationally against a UF secondary dealing with major injuries.
SI picks: Ole Miss by 14
-
Indiana vs. Ohio State
ATS pick: Ohio State -10.5 | It’s trendy to pick the Hoosiers to take the points given how potent their offense has been, and while Indiana has the bodies to test Ohio State up front defensively, too, the Buckeyes have more vertical threats than IU has seen this season.
SI picks: Ohio State by 12
-
-
