College football transfer portal team grades for 2024
As the calendar moves into the summer months, the eyes of the college football world turn towards the preseason and fall camp, as teams across the country look to finalize their rosters and depth charts and integrate the players they added via the two transfer portal windows this offseason.
Some schools take more than enough advantage of the portal, while others — ahem, Clemson — choose to not take part as much as they could. Whether you like it or not, the transfer portal has revolutionized the way college football teams assemble their rosters every year.
As transfers become more involved with their respective teams, let's take a wider look at the player movement, and give our grades to the more active teams in the portal in 2024.
College Football Transfer Portal Team Grades for 2024
1. Texas: A-
Steve Sarkisian has been active in the transfer portal as Texas head coach, and in this cycle gained key targets for quarterback Quinn Ewers like wide receivers Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, and Isaiah Bond in addition to tight end Amari Niblack. And on defense, edge rusher Trey Moore, who had 17.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks a year ago.
2. Oregon: A+
Dan Lanning's team was already stacked on both lines of scrimmage and at wide receiver heading into the expanded Big Ten, but the Ducks got exponentially better by adding a pair of quarterbacks — veteran Dillon Gabriel and his heir apparent Dante Moore — and wide receiver Evan Stewart, a former five-star. Defensive backs Kam Alexander, Kobe Savage, and Jabbar Muhammad are key acquisitions to Oregon's 54th ranked pass defense.
3. Notre Dame: B-
Wide receivers Beaux Collins out of Clemson and former FIU pass catcher Kris Mitchell are upgrades for an offense that lost key pieces, as is quarterback Riley Leonard, who boasts credible dual-threat abilities, but needs to improve his technical skills throwing the ball downfield.
4. Oklahoma: B
OU wants to get aggressive throwing the ball in the SEC, and former Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks should emerge right away as a secure target for young quarterback Jackson Arnold. Defensively, the Sooners added edge rusher Caiden Woullard and tackle Damonic Williams, notable additions on a defense that needs to build on the progress it made a year ago.
5. Michigan: C+
First-year coach Sherrone Moore could have been more aggressive finding replacements at quarterback and wide receiver, positions of real need, but did score defensive pickups like linebacker Jaishawn Barham and safeties Ricky Johnson and Jaden Mangham, and interior blocker Josh Priebe, who should add some value to a line that loses a lot of talent.
6. LSU: C+
Brian Kelly needed to replenish his stocks on defense and wide receiver. In the first category, he added three in-state secondary options in JyAire Brown, Austin Ausberry, and Jardin Gilbert. On the line, LSU added ex-Wisconsin rusher Gio Paez, who had 36 stops over four seasons. Wide receiver CJ Daniels from Liberty is an important pickup; he caught 10 touchdowns and covered over 1,000 yards last season.
7. USC: B+
Defense is, of course, a major need for the Big Ten-bound Trojans, and some secondary acquisitions should be quick upgrades: Kamari Ramsey and Akili Arnold are two safeties with big potential. Running back Jo'Quavious Marks comes over from Mississippi State; in 32 games, he 22 touchdowns rushing and five more as a skilled receiving option.
8. Alabama: A-
Offensive line was an area of need for Kalen DeBoer, and getting Kadyn Proctor back was a huge plus, as was Parker Brailsford, an interior blocker from Washington. Other former Huskies include wide receiver Germie Bernard, who had a good spring showing, and quarterback Austin Mack. Defensively, the Tide picked up defensive tackle LT Overton from A&M and cornerback Domani Jackson out of USC.
9. Florida State: A+
Mike Norvell needed an infusion of immediate contributors after losing a ton of the talent from his undefeated ACC title squad. Ex-Clemson and Oregon State starter DJ Uiagalelei is the headliner at quarterback coming off a career-best year, alongside ex-Alabama receiver Malik Benson and former LSU wideout Jalen Brown. Ex-Georgia edge rusher Marvin Jones, Jr. is a major gain.
10. Ohio State: A
Facing three straight losses to Michigan, the Buckeyes needed to make a statement. They did just that by signing former Ole Miss back Quinshon Judkins, the two-time SEC rushing champ who will pair well with returning rusher TreVeyon Henderson. Caleb Downs was the top defensive player in the portal, coming over from Alabama, as did potential future star quarterback Julian Sayin. Veteran quarterback Will Howard was an important gain, as was ex-Alabama center Seth McLaughlin.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams