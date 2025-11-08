College GameDay reveals picks for LSU-Alabama, BYU-Texas Tech games
ESPN’s flagship college football program hit the road again this weekend, as College GameDay pitched its tent in Big 12 country, as Texas Tech looks to take another step forward in the conference title race against undefeated BYU in a battle of insurgent conference contenders.
College GameDay was joined by celebrity guest picker, former Texas Tech star and three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to get a preview of college football’s most consequential games this weekend.
Saturday brings us three head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field, including the Red Raiders and Cougars squaring off.
Let’s turn to the guys from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s most consequential games today.
College GameDay Week 11 game predictions
Joined by guest picker ex-Texas Tech and current NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today...
Indiana at Penn State: Everyone is riding with the Hoosiers to cover the big 15.5 point spread on the road against what’s left of the Nittany Lions.
Navy at Notre Dame: Pat McAfee likes the Irish to cover the 26.5 point line at home, while the others believe the Middies will keep it a little closer, albeit in a loss.
Oregon at Iowa: Kirk Herbstreit is sticking with his prediction that the Hawkeyes will pull off another November upset, with everyone else sticking with the Ducks.
Wake Forest at Virginia: The ACC’s best chance at the playoff right now, Virginia is not actually the consensus pick in this matchup against the Demon Deacons, with McAfee and Herbstreit the exceptions, projecting a big upset for Wake.
Georgia at Mississippi State: A unanimous selection for the reigning SEC champions to win on the road and avoid the upset.
Texas A&M at Missouri: Likewise for the Aggies to stay undefeated and pass what will be a third-straight road test against an SEC opponent.
LSU at Alabama: Nick Saban issued a warning of sorts to the Tide to be on guard against an LSU team with nothing to lose, but is still sticking with Bama to win, like everyone else on GameDay.
Florida State at Clemson: McAfee likes the Seminoles to pull off the upset in Death Valley while the others project Clemson will finally win a game at home, something they are yet to do in ACC play and only once all year.
BYU at Texas Tech: Everyone on College GameDay is riding with the Red Raiders to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season and take command of the Big 12 title race.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Utah and Cincinnati from Salt Lake City, a signature victory for the Utes in a clash between Big 12 contenders.
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7