David Pollack predicts winner for Missouri-Vanderbilt in Week 9
The See Ball Get Ball podcast locked in on a top-15 SEC showdown as No. 15 Missouri travels to No. 10 Vanderbilt. The conversation framed a matchup with real stakes, two 6-1 teams meeting with conference positioning and postseason hopes in play. This is not a spoiler game. It is a measuring stick for where each program stands in late October.
David Pollack and Brent Rollins slotted it among their “Heartburn Games,” the kind that looks attractive then ratchets tension snap by snap. Pollack highlighted Missouri’s habit of closing tight finishes, noting how often the Tigers have found answers in one-score situations since 2023. That steadiness, paired with a punishing defense, keeps them in control of game flow.
The other side of the story lives in Nashville. Vanderbilt’s rise has been built around Diego Pavia’s dual-threat rhythm and a defense that finally creates havoc. Turnovers come from everywhere, pressure arrives from different angles, and the run front stands up instead of getting walked back. Pollack’s attention turned there, and so did his pick.
David Pollack Picks Vanderbilt Over Missouri, Citing Defense, Turnovers And Diego Pavia
Pollack praised Vanderbilt’s disruptive identity. He described a unit that moves before the snap, disguises pressure, and stops the run, something the Commodores had not done consistently in recent seasons. He pointed to a spread of takeaways across the roster, with different players forcing fumbles and grabbing interceptions, as proof of depth and buy-in. That matters against an opponent that has slipped in ball security recently.
Missouri’s offense carries punch with Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy, yet the recent trend line is uneven. Pribula remains efficient overall, though his completion rate dipped below 60 percent in three of the last four games, and he threw four interceptions across the last two. Hardy is the centerpiece, but Vanderbilt’s improved front has been stout against rushing attacks, which raises the value of discipline on early downs and in the red zone.
On Vanderbilt’s side, Pavia’s legs and eyes keep downs on schedule, and a larger target set is emerging. Tight end Cole Spence added a new layer by catching seven passes on seven targets for 101 yards and a touchdown last week, a perfect complement to Pavia’s scramble-and-strike style. That blend, combined with a top-tier third-down offense, is why Pollack leaned toward the home team.
“And obviously, with their offense, they do their job. I got the Commodores. I’m keeping the non-zero percent chance alive for the podcast,” said Pollack.
Missouri will face Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.