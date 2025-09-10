David Pollack puts top 15 college football program on upset alert in Week 3
ESPN analyst David Pollack knows some SEC football. The former Georgia star might have surprised a few people on the Crain & Company podcast when he put an SEC program on upset alert-- South Carolina. Pollack discussed his reasoning and why he thinks Vanderbilt could pull off a significant Week 3 win.
We saw this last year too with South Carolina. They started slow, especially offensively, and they kicked it in gear. That's the thing with me. Do they start to find themselves and do they get better? I thought Virginia Tech's defense was really good, and then I watched them against Vanderbilt and I thought otherwise. I'm leaning Vanderbilt in this football game because I think Vanderbilt has the physicality. When I watch Vandy, you've got to defend so many different forms of option.... I liked what I saw also from their defense in the second half against Virginia Tech... because they did a good job adjusting, playing more physical, and tackling better. I didn't have high hopes for Vanderbilt to continue their success this year, but that was pretty impressive what I saw last week.- David Pollack
Pollack's pick
Vandy's success
Like South Carolina, Vandy is 2-0, and them playing the same Virginia Tech team in successive weeks should provide a solid point of comparison for the teams. Tech actually outgained Carolina 336-328 in a 24-11 Gamecock win. South Carolina did grab a couple of interceptions and also returned a punt for a touchdown to create the gap. Tech pulled within 10-8 at halftime and were still within a score until a 64-yard pass from LaNorris Sellers to Nyck Harbor pulled them away in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Vanderbilt outgained Tech 490-248, rushing for 262 yards at a clip of 7.1 yards per carry in a 44-20 win. Tech jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 20-10 at halftime, but Vandy reeled off 34 unanswered second half points, taking control of the game early in the fourth quarter.
No. 11 South Carolina is a solid favorite and ESPN's FPI gives them a 65.1% chance at the victory, but Pollack (and perhaps the head-to-head numbers) gives an advantage to the Commodores.