Greg McElroy Picks LSU-Ole Miss Winner in Lane Kiffin's Return to Oxford

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has picked a winner for No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss, the first top-10 meeting between the SEC rivals since 1962 and LSU coach Lane Kiffin's first trip back to Oxford.

Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an interception by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin went 11-1 at Ole Miss in 2025, then took the LSU job before the Rebels played in the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to replace him. Golding led the Rebels to wins over Tulane and Georgia before a 31-27 loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Kiffin also tried to bring quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy to Baton Rouge. Both stayed in Oxford, but four Ole Miss players did transfer to LSU, including defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker TJ Dottery.

Oxford police are adding mounted patrols from New Orleans and Mobile, Ala., for Saturday. Still, Kiffin has tried to keep the focus on the field.

"This is an unusual situation," Kiffin said. "But this isn't about me. I'm not going to tackle anybody. I'm not going to throw any touchdowns."

Why does McElroy favor LSU?

LSU Tigers QB Sam Leavitt hands off to RB Dilin Jones | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm taking the LSU Tigers to win the game 31-24," McElroy said on Tuesday's episode of Always College Football. "Look, I wanted Ole Miss all offseason. I thought for sure it was going to be their year."

"The best group I've seen in the game is LSU's defense," McElroy said.

The Tigers beat Clemson 51-10 and Louisiana Tech 45-14. Against Louisiana Tech, LSU allowed 140 total yards, recorded seven sacks and forced three turnovers. Umanmielen had three of those sacks.

However, the Ole Miss defense worries the former Alabama quarterback. Louisville gained 469 yards against the Rebels in the opener, and eight of its plays in the second half went for 20 yards or more.

"The takeaways, or the lack thereof, that's something that's concerning," McElroy said. "They have to be able to take the ball away. And if LSU's handing out possessions, then boom, Ole Miss should be in a really good spot."

Sam Leavitt and Trinidad Chambliss matchup

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) rolls out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Charlotte 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt leads all quarterbacks nationally with five rushing touchdowns. However, the Arizona State transfer has thrown four interceptions, including three in the first half against Louisiana Tech. Louisiana Tech returned one of them for a 100-yard touchdown.

"Sam Leavitt, he's the reason why LSU can win by 30," McElroy said. "He's also the reason why LSU could play a really close game."

On the other side, the Ferris State transfer threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in a 41-38 win over Louisville. Receiver Deuce Alexander caught five passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

"If that's the level you're going to get from Trinidad Chambliss, good luck containing him because he can take over the game in an instant," McElroy said.

Lacy left the Louisville game with a thigh injury, but the Ole Miss running back returned the next week to score two touchdowns in a 41-9 win over Charlotte.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, and it's the SEC opener for both teams.