Greg McElroy picks Utah-BYU winner on Saturday
The 103rd meeting between the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars will renew one of college football’s most heated rivalries. Both teams enter Saturday’s game ranked in the AP Top 25, setting up a primetime clash under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy previewed the matchup on his Always College Football podcast and explained why he expects Utah to leave with a win.
“It’s the Utah Utes taking on the BYU Cougars. It’s 8:00 Eastern time on Fox. It’s the Holy War, one of the best, most intense rivalries in all of college football,” McElroy said. He noted that Utah controlled the rivalry from 2010 to 2019 before BYU turned the tide in recent years. “This could be a big one because BYU enters this game undefeated. They possess home-field advantage, and right now Utah is a favorite.”
Despite BYU’s unblemished record, McElroy favored Utah’s physicality and experience. “I’m taking Utah. I’m going to lay the points. I think their offensive line can neutralize an excellent defensive line for the BYU Cougars,” he said, referencing the Utes’ proven strength in the trenches.
Utah’s Ground Game, Physical Front Could Control the Holy War
Utah’s identity remains grounded in a powerful rushing attack that ranks among the nation’s best. Quarterback Devon Dampier has been dynamic as both a passer and runner, throwing for 1,131 yards and rushing for 378 more while completing over 71 percent of his passes. Running backs Ja’Quinden Jackson and Micah Bernard round out a balanced ground game that averages nearly 250 yards per outing.
That production will face its toughest test yet against BYU’s defense, which has limited opponents to just over 100 rushing yards per game. Head coach Kalani Sitake’s team plays with gap discipline and leverage up front, making every yard hard to earn.
Utah’s offensive line, though, remains one of the most cohesive and physical in the Big 12, ranking first nationally in third-down conversion rate and eighth in red-zone efficiency.
The Cougars bring firepower of their own behind freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who has thrown for 1,220 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns. His primary support comes from running back LJ Martin, who ranks among the top 20 nationally in rushing yards. The matchup between Martin’s production and Utah’s front seven, which has been vulnerable to the run, could shape the flow of the game.
Small Margins and Key Plays Could Decide Saturday Night
Turnovers, field position, and special teams often separate winners and losers in rivalry games, and this one should be no different. “Every time I watch Utah and BYU, it’s a turnover, it’s a special teams play, it’s a return, it’s a blocked kick that ultimately gives them an extra possession,” McElroy said. With two top-25 defenses and efficient, ball-control offenses, one critical mistake could be the difference.
Utah’s defense ranks 11th nationally in scoring, surrendering only 13.8 points per game. Its strength lies in the secondary, which ranks just outside the top ten in pass defense. BYU’s ability to generate explosive plays through Chase Roberts and Isaac Rex will be tested against a unit that rarely gives up deep shots.
Both programs mirror each other in style and toughness, yet McElroy’s trust in Utah’s balance tipped his decision. The Utes’ blend of quarterback efficiency, veteran coaching, and steady line play gives them the edge in a rivalry that often comes down to execution.
Utah will face BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.