Greg McElroy predicts winner of UCLA-Indiana game
The turnaround stories of both programs could not be more different. The Indiana Hoosiers have been dominant all season, rolling to a 7-0 start under Curt Cignetti while looking every bit like a national title contender. UCLA, on the other hand, was written off a month ago after an 0-4 start and a midseason coaching change. Interim head coach Tim Skipper has breathed life into the Bruins, guiding them to three straight wins that few saw coming.
As the Bruins travel to Bloomington for a noon kickoff on FOX, college football analyst Greg McElroy sees this matchup as another chance for Indiana to show its command. On Always College Football, McElroy made his pick clear. “I think Indiana is a well-oiled machine,” he said. “I’ll take them, and I’ll also lay the points. It’s a big number there in Bloomington.”
Indiana’s balance on both sides of the ball has made them one of the most complete teams in the country. The Hoosiers average nearly 500 yards and 44 points per game while holding opponents to just over 11 points per contest. It is a combination that has overwhelmed every opponent so far this season.
Greg McElroy Points to Indiana’s Efficiency and UCLA’s Turnover Struggles
McElroy credited Indiana’s offensive execution and defensive structure as decisive factors. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards and 21 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His chemistry with wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. has powered an offense ranked among the top 10 nationally in both scoring and total yardage.
Defensively, coordinator Bryant Haines has the Hoosiers ranked fourth in scoring defense and seventh in total defense. The front seven has held opponents to just 85 rushing yards per game. UCLA’s offense, while showing progress behind Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava, will face its toughest test yet.
“Their offense is surgical,” McElroy said of Indiana. “They’re super efficient behind Mendoza and that elite receiver core.” He noted that UCLA’s defense has struggled on third down and in creating turnovers, ranking 131st nationally in interceptions. “They’ve got to force some turnovers, and they haven’t been great at that,” he added.
For UCLA, Iamaleava has accounted for nine touchdowns during the Bruins’ win streak and emerged as a true dual-threat option. Still, McElroy emphasized that for the Bruins to keep pace, Iamaleava must play “out of his mind” to match Mendoza’s consistency. Indiana’s depth and discipline, especially at home, give McElroy confidence in his pick.
Indiana will face the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday at noon on FOX.