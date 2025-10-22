College Football HQ

Greg McElroy predicts winner of UCLA-Indiana game

Indiana enters its matchup with UCLA as a heavy favorite, with Greg McElroy citing the Hoosiers’ precision offense and stifling defense.

Matt De Lima

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) and the Bruins have won three straight, but Greg McElroy doesn't see them winning against Indiana this week.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) and the Bruins have won three straight, but Greg McElroy doesn't see them winning against Indiana this week. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The turnaround stories of both programs could not be more different. The Indiana Hoosiers have been dominant all season, rolling to a 7-0 start under Curt Cignetti while looking every bit like a national title contender. UCLA, on the other hand, was written off a month ago after an 0-4 start and a midseason coaching change. Interim head coach Tim Skipper has breathed life into the Bruins, guiding them to three straight wins that few saw coming.

As the Bruins travel to Bloomington for a noon kickoff on FOX, college football analyst Greg McElroy sees this matchup as another chance for Indiana to show its command. On Always College Football, McElroy made his pick clear. “I think Indiana is a well-oiled machine,” he said. “I’ll take them, and I’ll also lay the points. It’s a big number there in Bloomington.”

Indiana’s balance on both sides of the ball has made them one of the most complete teams in the country. The Hoosiers average nearly 500 yards and 44 points per game while holding opponents to just over 11 points per contest. It is a combination that has overwhelmed every opponent so far this season.

Greg McElroy Points to Indiana’s Efficiency and UCLA’s Turnover Struggles

McElroy credited Indiana’s offensive execution and defensive structure as decisive factors. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards and 21 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His chemistry with wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. has powered an offense ranked among the top 10 nationally in both scoring and total yardage.

Defensively, coordinator Bryant Haines has the Hoosiers ranked fourth in scoring defense and seventh in total defense. The front seven has held opponents to just 85 rushing yards per game. UCLA’s offense, while showing progress behind Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava, will face its toughest test yet.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15), wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13)
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) have connected for 43 receptions, 603 yards and nine touchdowns this season. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

“Their offense is surgical,” McElroy said of Indiana. “They’re super efficient behind Mendoza and that elite receiver core.” He noted that UCLA’s defense has struggled on third down and in creating turnovers, ranking 131st nationally in interceptions. “They’ve got to force some turnovers, and they haven’t been great at that,” he added.

For UCLA, Iamaleava has accounted for nine touchdowns during the Bruins’ win streak and emerged as a true dual-threat option. Still, McElroy emphasized that for the Bruins to keep pace, Iamaleava must play “out of his mind” to match Mendoza’s consistency. Indiana’s depth and discipline, especially at home, give McElroy confidence in his pick.

Indiana will face the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday at noon on FOX.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/Picks