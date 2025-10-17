Josh Pate predicts College Football Playoff National Championship teams, winner
On Tuesday’s episode of his College Football Show, analyst Josh Pate revealed his updated playoff bracket and reaffirmed his preseason national championship prediction. His projection features Alabama and Oregon meeting for the title, with the Crimson Tide taking home the trophy.
Pate said he isn’t moving off his preseason picks and doesn’t plan to. “So, I’ll take Alabama versus Oregon in the national championship game. My national champion is still very much in play. So, give me Alabama to win the national championship,” he said.
“I’m not coming off my preseason predictions unless I absolutely have to. Again, ethics, we teach it at Pate State. So, I started with Alabama and Oregon. I’m sticking with Alabama and Oregon. And if it doesn’t come true, it’s because kids, coaches, or officials screwed up. It’s not because of me. It’s not my fault.”
Alabama Continues Winning Despite Run Game Struggles
Alabama has reeled off five straight wins since opening the season with a loss to Florida State, though its rushing attack remains inconsistent. The Crimson Tide average just 3.89 yards per carry, ranking No. 103 nationally in rushing offense. They managed 126 rushing yards on 43 attempts in a 27-24 win over Missouri.
Quarterback Ty Simpson has carried much of the offensive load, completing 74.2% of his passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Tide’s defense remains one of the best in the country, holding opponents to 293.2 yards per game and ranking third nationally in pass defense.
Alabama will face a major test in Week 8 against a high-powered Tennessee offense averaging 527.8 yards and 48.2 points per game.
The Crimson Tide will host the Volunteers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Oregon Looks To Regroup After Home Loss To Indiana
Oregon’s 18-game home winning streak ended last weekend in a 30-20 loss to Indiana, a result that revealed issues the Ducks must address quickly. They were outgained and struggled to match Indiana’s physical play, marking the second time in two seasons that a top opponent exposed their weaknesses.
Quarterback Dante Moore threw for 186 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while the rushing attack managed only 59 yards from Jordon Davison. The Ducks remain dangerous offensively, averaging 464.3 yards per game, and rank ninth nationally in scoring at 42.2 points per contest.
Defensively, Oregon is among the nation’s best, ranking eighth in total defense and fifth against the pass.
Dan Lanning’s team will try to reset on the road against Rutgers on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on BTN.